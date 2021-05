MADISON, Wis. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education company, today announced they have partnered with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, to bring award-winning Infosec Skills training to the more than 82 million learners on Coursera worldwide. Learners can now boost their cyber skills with courses on everything from secure coding and digital forensics to incident response and cybersecurity management. Infosec Skills courses now available on Coursera include Cyber Incident Response, Credential Access, Discovery, Lateral Movement & Collection, Python for Command-And-Control, Exfiltration and Impact and more, with several additional courses and Specializations scheduled for release in coming months.