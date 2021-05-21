newsbreak-logo
Biogen, Ginkgo Bioworks in Gene-Therapy Manufacturing Platform Collaboration

 20 hours ago

Biogen Inc. Friday said it signed a collaboration and licensing agreement with Ginkgo Bioworks in an effort to develop a novel gene-therapy manufacturing platform. Biogen said the companies aim to redefine the industry standard for manufacturing recombinant adeno-associated virus, or AAV, based vectors, which are widely used to develop innovative gene therapies but are currently expensive and time consuming to make.

