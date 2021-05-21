Kohl : Named One of 2021 DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity

If there is one thing that we’ve learned in this past year, it’s that Black employees will not continue working at companies that don’t value them. Slack is learning this the hard way after recently sharing some of its diversity insights in an annual report. The company has 2,527 global employees, 516 of which were hired last year alone. Only 4.5 percent of Slack’s employees are Black, while 53.1 percent are white and 28.3 percent are Asian. The company said in the report that it has seen an “overall decline in underrepresented minorities,” which isn’t good since Slack continues to expand its team year over year. This report ultimately shows that Slack is lacking severely with its diversity and inclusion efforts, despite executives saying they want to implement change.