Kohl : Named One of 2021 DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity
Inclusion on the list further demonstrates Kohl's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion. Kohl's is proud to have ranked on DiversityInc's 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity List, highlighting Kohl's progress to date and ongoing commitment to empowering more families through equity, diversity and inclusion. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity program, known as the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America, recognizes the nation's top companies that hire, retain and promote women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+, and veterans. Results are based on company evaluations within the context of their own industries in several areas, including leadership accountability, workplaces practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy.www.marketscreener.com