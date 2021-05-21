newsbreak-logo
Kohl : Named One of 2021 DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity

 20 hours ago

Inclusion on the list further demonstrates Kohl's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion. Kohl's is proud to have ranked on DiversityInc's 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity List, highlighting Kohl's progress to date and ongoing commitment to empowering more families through equity, diversity and inclusion. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity program, known as the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America, recognizes the nation's top companies that hire, retain and promote women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+, and veterans. Results are based on company evaluations within the context of their own industries in several areas, including leadership accountability, workplaces practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy.

BusinessBusiness Insider

McDonald's Increases Investments In Diverse-owned Companies

(RTTNews) - McDonald's USA is accelerating the allocation of advertising dollars to diverse-owned media companies, production houses and content creators, over the next four year. The company's total investment in diverse-owned partners - including Black, Hispanic, Asian Pacific American, Women and LGBTQ-owned platforms - will more than double, moving from...
BusinessTimes Union

TalentLaunch Welcomes Helpmates Staffing Services to its Growing Network of Companies

CLEVELAND (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. TalentLaunch, a network of independently-operated staffing firms, recently welcomed Helpmates Staffing Services to its growing network of companies. Helpmates is a full service staffing agency which has been servicing the Southern California market since 1972. Over the past 49 years, Helpmates has grown into one of the largest, most well-respected staffing services in Southern California, staffing over 250,000 positions in a vast category of industries, organizations and governmental agencies. Helpmates’ corporate office is located in Irvine, CA with a total of three offices in Southern California.
Businessmarketingdive.com

Häagen-Dazs' CMO details how a rebranding ties to the company's diversity goals

Häagen-Dazs in March launched #ThatsDazs, a multichannel campaign that runs the gamut of a packaging redesign, TV advertising, digital, social, print, out-of-home and influencer elements. Notably, the campaign will also serve as a platform that supports a diverse group of creators via a $1.5 million pledge the brand will pay out over the next three years.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Skanska USA Building Names Dina L. Clark As Company's First Senior Vice President, Head Of Diversity And Inclusion

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska USA Building (USB) announces that Dina L. Clark has joined the company as its first Senior Vice President, Head of Diversity and Inclusion. Clark will be a member of the USB Senior Leadership Team, and will work with USB operational teams and professional service groups to foster an inclusive culture that celebrates differences and drives for greater diversity in our workforce.
EconomyPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

When personal principles align with company values, success follows

How an executive from Envoy Mortgage found the perfect corporate home to match her guiding principles. Margie Hennessey’s career has been filled with ups, downs and hard-earned wisdom. She’s currently the area manager for a leading independent mortgage lender, Envoy Mortgage. At Envoy, Hennessey found not only success, but also a company that holds the same principles that guided her professional journey every step along the way.
Michigan Stateaftermarketnews.com

Air Lift Named One Of West Michigan’s Best & Brightest Companies

Air Lift Co. announced that it has been selected as one of “West Michigan’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For” for the sixth year in a row. The award is given to companies that follow human resources best practices. The honor is especially meaningful this year, given the challenges faced during the COVID pandemic. Even in unprecedented circumstances, Air Lift Co. maintained a commitment to employees, safety and community that ultimately earned recognition from this well-established program.
Businesssavannahceo.com

Southern Company Earns Top 20 National Ranking of Companies for Diversity

Southern Company has been named among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, ranking number 20 on its 2021 list - up six spots from last year. This is the sixth consecutive year Southern Company has been recognized as a Top 50 Company for Diversity, and for its efforts to hire, retain and promote women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans.
Businesssgbonline.com

The Beachbody Company Names Chief Strategy Officer

The Beachbody Company LLC announced the appointment of Kathy Vrabeck to the newly created role of chief strategy officer reporting to Beachbody Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Carl Daikeler. With experience in leading Boards and CEOs to set strategy and drive growth, Vrabeck will be responsible for prioritizing and driving strategic...
Alabama Statebusinessalabama.com

Top 50 diverse companies include those with strong Alabama presences

Companies with strong presences in Alabama are among those on DiversityInc’s Top 50 U.S. Companies for Diversity. The list, launched in 2001, recognizes the top companies that hire, retain and promote women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ and veterans. Data is collected across six areas, including leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce…
Businessflexography.org

Great Little Box Co/Ideon Packaging Named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2021

VANCOUVER, BC—Great Little Box Company Ltd/Ideon Packaging (GLBC) announced that it has been recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation for the 17th consecutive year. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies...
Businesssaanich.ca

Saanich’s own Rebecca Chow named one of the top women in safety for 2021!

Saanich’s Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) Manager Rebecca Chow was named one of Canada’s Top Women in Safety by Canadian Occupational Safety magazine. The Top Women in Safety list recognizes women working in safety across Canada and the 40 winners on this list are all women who are at the top of their game!
BusinessZDNet

Top 50 most diverse companies? Only 3 tech firms make the list

DiversityInc has released the 2021 version of its "2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity" list, with companies like Hilton, MasterCard, and Toyota topping the list. But the list was noticeably devoid of most major tech companies, highlighting a longstanding criticism of the tech industry as a whole that it is largely homogenous at almost every level.
Minoritiesafrotech.com

Black Employees Leaving Slack At Alarming Rates Forces The Company To Address Diversity Issues

If there is one thing that we’ve learned in this past year, it’s that Black employees will not continue working at companies that don’t value them. Slack is learning this the hard way after recently sharing some of its diversity insights in an annual report. The company has 2,527 global employees, 516 of which were hired last year alone. Only 4.5 percent of Slack’s employees are Black, while 53.1 percent are white and 28.3 percent are Asian. The company said in the report that it has seen an “overall decline in underrepresented minorities,” which isn’t good since Slack continues to expand its team year over year. This report ultimately shows that Slack is lacking severely with its diversity and inclusion efforts, despite executives saying they want to implement change.
Businessam-online.com

IMI names chairs for Diversity Task Force Working Group

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has appointed three automotive leaders to chair its Diversity Task Force Working Groups. Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot is leading the Gender Identity Working Group; former Executive Chair of the IMI, Sarah Sillars OBE is chair of the Physical and Non-Visible Disabilities Working Group and automotive industry stalwart and chairman of the IMI, Kevin Finn is heading the Race and Ethnicity Working Group.
Businessbizjournals

Twitter investor relations director joins marketing tech company as SVP

Twitter’s former investor relations director has joined Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company, as senior vice president of investor relations. Cherryl Valenzuela brings more than 20 years of experience across the technology sector to the role, including more than six years at the social network. She held previous roles at...