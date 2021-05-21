newsbreak-logo
Respawn investigating fresh wave of DDoS attacks on Titanfall games

Eurogamer.net
Cover picture for the articleThe Titanfall games seem to be experiencing problems with DDoS attacks - again - and Respawn has announced it's investigating the latest wave. Over the past few days players have taken to social media to report more DDoS attacks on both Titanfall and Titanfall 2, resulting in both regular players and content creators being booted from servers (or unable to connect at all). This time the attacks seem particularly severe, as Titanfall 2 streamers have said they are being "blacklisted" by the hacker so that their games are automatically hit when they join, making their main accounts unusable.

