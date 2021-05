In an announcement made by Disney Cruise Line today, sailings in July on the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wonder are have been canceled. For the Dream and Fantasy, this affects sailings through all of July 2021. For the Wonder, it affects sailings through July 12, 2021. Disney cited that they have been working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in an effort to work on their safety procedures for a possible return to cruising and this most recent suspension will provide more time needed to prepare.