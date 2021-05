GOT7's BamBam sat down with the June edition of 'Allure' magazine for an honest interview about his career, background, and future. First, in his solo pictorial, BamBam enjoyed the mood of a relaxing summer getaway, roaming the halls of a hotel on his own. In the interview which followed, BamBam named summer as his favorite season and added on, "I think summer in Korea is very beautiful, Maybe it's because there are a lot of mountains, but it feels very green. To me, summer in Korea feels more humid than summer in Thailand. I like the smell of a humid summer."