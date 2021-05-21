newsbreak-logo
GB News previews design, music ahead of launch

By NewscastStudio
newscaststudio.com
 20 hours ago

GB News, the conservative news network fronted by former BBC presenter Andrew Neil, has begun teasing its look ahead of launch. The channel’s operations are based in the Paddington neighborhood of London, with construction underway on newsrooms and studios. In the teaser, a variety of pieces come together to form...

