GB News previews design, music ahead of launch

Tarek Merlin, architect and co-founder of Peckham-based studio Feix&Merlin, feels ‘there is a problem with how architecture and design is being represented in the media right now.’ While our attitudes to content consumption are changing, there is still little offering for the discerning viewer who wants something interesting and informative, but at the same time snappy and open, addressing design and accessibility. ‘If you have ever watched how kids view media content you will know what its like,’ he explains. ‘It’s all YouTube, double tapping forwards through content, and TikTok swiping at unimaginable speed through three second video clips. It’s all about individual control and speed.’ Diversity in architecture is another issue to be addressed, according to the architect.