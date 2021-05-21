Obalon Therapeutics Continues to Urge Stockholders to Vote FOR All Proposals Related to Merger with ReShape Lifesciences

In the premarket trading session, at last check, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) stock had surged by 6.48% to $3.12. OBLN stock previously closed session at $2.93. The stock volume traded 7.17 million shares. In the past year up-to-date OBLN shares had jumped by 285.53%. In the past week the shares saw a surge of 19.59%. In the past three and six months, the stock shed-37.26% and had added 225.56% respectively. Furthermore, Obalon Therapeutics is currently valued in the market at $26.90 million and the outstanding shares of the company total to a 7.77 million shares.