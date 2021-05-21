newsbreak-logo
Obalon Therapeutics Continues to Urge Stockholders to Vote FOR All Proposals Related to Merger with ReShape Lifesciences

ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 1 day ago

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, is taking this opportunity to remind its stockholders to vote on all the proposals related to the proposed merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in advance of the upcoming reconvened special meeting of Obalon stockholders (the "Special Meeting") on May 25, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. PT.

