The New England Patriots have enjoyed immense success over the past 20 years, thanks in large part to head coach Bill Belichick. With him at the helm as the team’s head coach, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls and have essentially been a playoff team in just about every season. However, as Belichick will retire at some point, it appears the heir apparent to Bill might already be on the New England staff, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.