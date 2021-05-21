newsbreak-logo
Albany County, NY

Times Union high school girls' volleyball all-stars

By James Allen
Times Union
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAthlete of the Year: Carlie Rzeszotarski, Burnt Hills. Tim Duncan quietly dominated during his time in the NBA and was known by the nickname "The Big Fundamental" for his abilities to excel in so many aspects on the court in an unassuming manner. Carlie Rzeszotarski has served admirably as Burnt Hills' power forward on the volleyball court, a standout outside hitter who continues to add new dimensions to quietly confound and destroy opponents.

