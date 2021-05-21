Five Things to Do This Weekend

Lucie Rie's elegant, utilitarian pottery gets some much needed attention in a lecture on Friday. Photograph courtesy of the Las Cruces Museum of Art. A minimalist potter in time when most renowned ceramicists were men creating brightly colored works with Japanese inspirations, Lucie Rie paved the way for many who followed in her footsteps. During World War II, Rie left Austria and landed in England around 1938. She created the bulk of her work in London, where she maintained the same studio space until her death in 1995. “She defined herself as a potter very specifically,” says Courtney Michaud, assistant professor of ceramics at Western New Mexico University, in Silver City. “She had an eye for utilitarian wear.”