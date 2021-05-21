newsbreak-logo
Fan Defends Honey Boo Boo After '1000-lb Sisters' Comparison

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 3 days ago
Honey Boo Boo critics seem almost as obsessed with the weight of the chubby teen as they are with June’s fall from grace and they slam her as if she stars on 1000-LB Sisters. Or at least, some fans think so, anyway. Not all of the criticism really seems like trolling directly on a child. In fact, many critics seem genuinely concerned about Alana’s future health. Notably, the comments didn’t come on a post by WEtv or by any of the family.

