Fan Defends Honey Boo Boo After ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Comparison

Josh drove all the way the Florida to get Honey Boo Boo, and he’s not leaving without her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption.’. Josh Efird still doesn’t trust Mama June, and he drives to Florida to pick up Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and bring her back home. “June just can’t up and move Alana to Florida,” Josh says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 7 episode. “I mean, what if it just all falls apart? Me and Pumpkin don’t live in Florida to pick up the pieces. Hell, no. That’s not going to happen.”