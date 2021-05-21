newsbreak-logo
What to watch: Bring on the girl power with shows like ‘Run the World’ on Starz and ‘Gossip Girl’

By Michael Phillips
Chicago Tribune
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering what to watch this week? Check out our weekly film and TV recommendations. We want to know what you’re streaming, too. Click here to share your picks with us. The thing I love most about storytelling: No matter how many times you’ve heard a story, something new is always revealed. Maybe it’s the context in which you hear it or maybe it’s you, the listener, who has changed to pick up more nuance in the tale. Either way, don’t pass up “Ida B. Wells: A Chicago Stories Special” on WTTW platforms this Friday. The hour-long production tells the journalist’s story through interviews with her descendants and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting and the landmark “1619 Project.” The documentary connects Wells’s life and legacy in relation to today’s issues with race, Black Lives Matter and the acknowledgment of Black contributions to America. When Wells was manhandled during a train ride, even though she had a first-class ticket, she sued the train company and won for the conductor’s racist ways. And that was in 1884. Wells used the World’s Fair to expose the terror of lynching to the world, much like George Floyd’s death rallied the world in 2020. She traveled to get that message out — to inform the world about how this country treats its own citizens. Wells was also a cofounder of the NAACP, although W.E.B. Du Bois didn’t put her name on the founding committee (sexism and elitism factor in that.) And it was when Carter G. Woodson (creator of Black History Month) didn’t include her anti-lynching efforts in his book, years after all her journalistic work, that she wrote her own story so a new generation could learn about her work. She was uniquely extraordinary, but not out of the reach of ordinary people. And that’s why I think everyone should see her story again and again. It can never be told enough, because no one should forget that “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” Her words, her story. Take some time to soak it in. (WTTW) — Darcel Rockett.

