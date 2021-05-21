newsbreak-logo
Homeless

Opinion: Bay Area must fix housing, transportation, jobs, climate, inequality

By Alicia John Baptise
East Bay Times
 21 hours ago

With the pandemic lifting and the potential for much of the Bay Area to soon enter the yellow tier of “minimal” COVID-19, now is the time to commit to overcoming the challenges that we have long faced as a region, made worse over the past year. The cost of housing...

State
California State
#Affordable Housing#Deliver Us#Economic Inequality#Public Transportation#Wealth Inequality#Spur#Climate Change#Equal Mobility#Economic Insecurity#Homelessness#Transit#Cities#Regressive Sales Taxes#Displacement#Public Assistance#Crisis#Fossil Fuels#Natural Disasters#Basic Services#Progress
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
San Mateo, CAEast Bay Times

Lumber prices soar, threatening Bay Area home projects

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Bay Area construction big and small mostly ground to a halt. But the construction industry, deemed essential, quickly ramped back up as home-bound families discovered new projects to freshen up their houses and yards. Now, surging demand and a pandemic-choked supply have driven lumber...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area ICU hospitalizations back at pandemic low - experts cite 'marvelous vaccines'

The Bay Area’s high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and low coronavirus case rates are paying off in a big way when it comes to hospitalizations. According to data collected and analyzed by The Chronicle, ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients in Bay Area hospitals are at an all-time pandemic low. On May 14, there were 55 ICU patients with COVID-19 in Bay Area hospitals, which ties the pandemic low of 55 a year earlier on May 29, 2020.
California StateBayInsider

California's K-12 enrollment drops by 160K students

OAKLAND, Calif. - Statewide enrollment numbers for K-12 public schools for the 2020-21 school year dropped nearly 3 percent, or 160,000 students, compared to the year before, according to the Public Policy Institute of California in a report released Friday. The figures were similar for Bay Area counties, which had...
San Francisco, CAkalw.org

Is Solar Equitable?, Hunger Updates, and Lara Bazelon's New Novel

Tensions are rising over incentives for residential solar installations. Are they a subsidy for the wealthy? Or are they necessary tool to achieve California's ambitious climate agenda?. Plus, as the Bay Area starts to emerge from the pandemic, will hunger finally subside? And finally, State of the Bay frequent contributor...
Marin County, CAPress Democrat

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
Belmont, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Belmont facing affordable housing challenge

An increase in housing unit development requirements from the state is prompting the city of Belmont to plan for the significant challenge in its housing element update. “There’s no other crisis like the shortage of affordable housing in the Bay Area, and the Peninsula in particular,” Belmont Mayor Charles Stone said.
California Stateeastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Antioch’s Unnecessary Special Meetings and More on Gavin Newsom May Revise Budget

On this episode, we discuss Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe abuse of calling for special meetings for political gain. We do a lightning round of Tuesdays unnecessary special agenda as they could be on normal meeting dates. We jump into Governor Gavin Newsom may revised budget including universal basic income. We discuss this concept of police videos being “slick marketing” tools as written by the Bay Area News Group. Richmond set to divert $10 million away from the Richmond Police Department plus much more.
California Statecaliforniahealthline.org

California Healthline Daily Edition

A new federal regulation makes it easy to get test results and see what your doctor is recording about your health. One downside: You might not understand what you read. (Sarah Kwon, 5/17) News Of The Day. Nurses Criticize CDC's New Mask Rules: The largest union of registered nurses in...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Confused about mask rules in the Bay Area? Here's what you need to know

California health officials on Monday announced they will lift the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when the state is expected to reopen on June 15. But you shouldn’t plan to throw away your masks altogether. After the state relaxes its mandate, you’re still likely to encounter plenty of scenarios where you’ll need a face covering.