Soccer

Sundowns vow to exploit "weak" Ahly defence in CAF Champions League

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes they can exploit the "weak" defence of CAF Champions League opponents Al Ahly of Egypt in Pretoria on Saturday and reach the semi-finals. The South Africans are in an identical position to last season -- trailing record nine-time champions Ahly 2-0 entering the second...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf Champions League#League Football#Caf Champions League#The South Africans#Afp Sport#Simba V Kaizer Chiefs#Algerians#Ivorian#Libyan#Ethiopian#Moroccans#Mufulira Wanderers#Mouloudia Alger#Belouizdad Belouizdad#Ahly Defence#Title Holders#Tanzania
Soccerchatsports.com

Barcelona Femeni crowned league champions

Barcelona Femeni were crowned league champions on Sunday after their nearest challengers Levante drew 1-1 with Espanyol. The result means Lluis Cortes’s side can’t be caught at the top of the table and win the title with eight games still to play. Barcelona Femeni have won all 26 league matches...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

United secure Champions League qualification

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home on Sunday afternoon with goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani. Everton's win, through a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal, a couple of hours later, means that United are assured of a top-four finish in this season's Premier League.
Premier Leaguemancity.com

Premier League Champions | World Was Watching

It's the third time in four seasons we've won trophy, a reflection of the consistency we've shown during that period. And the World Was Watching. From Algiers to Zhangye, via Nagpur and New York, fans from across the globe have followed our progress en route to the title. This is...
Premier Leaguephillyinfluencer.com

An All-England Champions League final

For the second time in three years we have an all-English Champions league final set. On Saturday May 29, we will see Premiere League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City square off in what certainly will be a quality filled final. But how did we get here?. Chelsea fought their way...
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Champions League & Europa League Finals Predictions

Manchester City and Chelsea will meet in an all-English UEFA Champions League final whilst Manchester United will take on Spanish outfit Villarreal in this season’s Europa League final. Pep Guardiola’s 2020-21 Premier League champions have been among the favourites for the Champions League during each of his five seasons in...
Premier Leagueinews.co.uk

How Liverpool can avoid worst-ever Premier League title defence – and the mass exodus that could follow

One of the things that makes football so fascinating is that it’s a long-game sport that so often pivots around single matches or short crunch periods. It takes eight months and 12 games to reach a Champions League final, but only 90 minutes (plus, potentially, extra time and penalties) to lose it. It takes several games and months to reach the EFL Cup and FA Cup finals.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Porto to be confirmed as venue for Champions League final

Porto is set to be confirmed as host of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City after Portuguese authorities on Wednesday approved the return of supporters to stadiums. UEFA is planning to announce by the end of the week that the 50,000-capacity Estádio do Dragão will be used...
Premier LeagueBirmingham Star

Fernandinho looking to bring home Champions League title

Manchester [UK], May 12 (ANI): Premier League won, Manchester City captain Fernandinho has made it clear that the team won't relax. The Brazilian has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups with City and he said the boys are looking to bring home the Champions League title as well for the fans who have had to miss games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Manchester City is in the finals of UEFA Champions League and the side will square off against Chelsea on May 29. "We have missed the fans so much. We wanted to do this for them. We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season," he told mancity.com. The midfielder went on to say that winning the Premier League is 'the ultimate fulfilment of a player's ambition' thanks to the level of competition in the league. "I am so proud and so happy with what we have achieved. The Premier League is the hardest league in world football -- every single game is tough. To win it again means the world to me and the rest of the squad. "Winning the Premier League title is the ultimate fulfilment of our ambitions. It's what we all dreamed of as young players, so to do it is a wonderful feeling," he said. Having taken over after the departure of Club legend David Silva, the Brazilian said it has been an honour to lead this team. "To captain this team is an honour and a privilege because the players have given their all throughout season, whether in training or in matches," he said. "The teamwork has been amazing. Football is everything to us and we strive every single day to be as good as we can be in the hope we can bring success to Manchester City." (ANI)
UEFAwcn247.com

European title races, Champions League places to be decided

GENEVA (AP) — Several rebel Super League clubs are facing some harsh realities. Two of the five top leagues are still awaiting a champion. And some some clubs with rich histories are facing relegation. This year’s pandemic-affected European soccer season is wrapping up in many countries around the continent this weekend. Atlético Madrid is the surprise leader in Spain and Lille is an even bigger shock in France. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are at their heels. Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have already won their league titles. But qualification for the Champions League is still at stake for many teams in Europe.
UEFAPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

How COVID Changed the Champions League

Cast your mind back to the Champions League campaign in 2017/18. Jürgen Klopp had finally brought Liverpool back to relevance. It was April 2018, and the Reds had just beaten Manchester City to advance to the semi-finals of Europe’s premier footballing tournament. In the eyes of many, that Champions League campaign was peak Liverpool under Klopp. True heavy-metal football. The journey through to the final was exhilarating with thrills and spills along the way.
Soccergoal.com

Why Mosimane is under huge pressure as Al Ahly versus Mamelodi Sundowns clash looms large

The first leg takes place at the WE Al Ahly Stadium in Cairo while the second leg is scheduled for the Lucas Moripe Stadium on May 22. After a fairy-tale beginning to his Al Ahly career, Pitso Mosimane seems to be standing on much shakier ground as he gets set to lead his team into battle against former club Mamelodi Sundowns in a Caf quarter-final clash in Cairo on Saturday evening.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Morocco's Casablanca to host CAF Champions League final in July

A Confederation of African Football executive committee meeting in Kigali on Saturday chose Moroccan city Casablanca to host the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League final. The July 17 showpiece of African club football could feature a local side as Wydad Casablanca appear the strongest team in one half of the knockout draw. The two-time champions forced a 1-1 draw at Mouloudia Alger of Algeria on Friday, making them favourites to reach the semi-finals, where they are likely to meet Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Why Chelsea Will Win the Champions League

In the second installment of Man City Square’s buildup to the UEFA Champions League, this piece will argue why Chelsea will defeat Manchester City in this season’s Champions League Final. (Next week’s third and final part of this series will argue why Manchester City will win the final. The first part of this series can be found here.)