The Pistons have been playing extremely shorthanded recently, and they will be without a bunch of key contributors again on Sunday. Cory Joseph, Mason Plumlee, Hamidou Diallo, Josh Jackson, Wayne Ellington, and Rodney McGruder have all been ruled out, and Jerami Grant has been listed as questionable. Grant returned to the lineup following a lengthy absence in the Pistons’ last game, and he finished with 23.3 FanDuel points over 24 minutes. The Pistons ultimately played an extremely balanced rotation yesterday vs. the 76ers, with no one playing more than 24.6 minutes.