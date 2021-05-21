newsbreak-logo
Atlantic, IA

Goal to Open Sunnyside Pool is Early June

By Jennifer Nichols NT Staff Writer
 21 hours ago

ATLANTIC – Officials said Monday that the goal is to open Sunnyside Pool in Atlantic sometime in the early part of June depending on the weather. Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said since the pool does not have a heater it’s up to the sun to heat the water.

2 Women of Color Business Owners launching A New Housing and Social Economic Initiative in the Midwest during the Pandemic. HAMMOND, Ind., May 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ms. Vianna C. Little, Visionary at Fresh Start Now Enterprise with Ms. Freddie C. Batchelor, A Systemic Change Catalyst at Enterprise of Destiny, two mission-driven women of color professional social enterprise business owners and developers, have come together to launch Project300™!