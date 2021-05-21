Goal to Open Sunnyside Pool is Early June

ATLANTIC, IA – In April, over 70 people gathered at the Cass County Community Center to discuss potential future community recreation projects for the greater Atlantic area. The meeting was called by the Nishna Valley Family YMCA in conjunction with the city of Atlantic. Many potential community recreation projects were showcased at the meeting, and participants were invited to share their own additional ideas. Then, at the end of the meeting, participants were asked to rank all projects discussed in order of priority. The projects receiving the most interest were (in order of priority): a splash pad (a water play area for children), a senior center, an outdoor pool space at the YMCA, a children’s museum, a teen center, and area trail development.