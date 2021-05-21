newsbreak-logo
Whitfield County, GA

First responders enjoy 'thank you' lunch at local church

By Ryan Anderson
The Daily Citizen
 21 hours ago
First Baptist Church of Dalton is in the midst of a "yearlong focus on 'Love your neighbor,' and (members of) the police and fire department are literally our neighbors," said Suzanne Hooie, minister of missions and spiritual formation for the church.

That's why the church provided a catered lunch May 5 for local first responders, including members of the Dalton Fire Department, Dalton Police Department, Whitfield County Fire Department and Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.

"It's an opportunity to show we care and say 'thank you,'" Hooie said. "In our climate today, it's important they know we support them."

Feeding first responders demonstrates the "Christian model of care" for the community, and "they do so much good work," said Jonathan Barlow, senior pastor at First Baptist Church. "Whenever we hear a siren, we pray not only for" the individuals who may need aid, but also for the first responders "who might be put in harm's way."

"Anything a church or organization does to show appreciation and (gratitude) for public safety is so appreciated by our members," said Scott Chitwood, who has been sheriff of Whitfield County for more than a quarter century. The past year has been a stressful time for officers due to the COVID-19 pandemic — "every agency (represented) here continued to work throughout (the pandemic)" — so the chance to sit down, have a meal, and chat with other first responders at the church was "very nice."

The lunch — "we plan to feed 120, and The Buckin' Burrito catered to keep the Cinco de Mayo theme" — was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. so "they can come in shifts, because we know they can't all come at once" due to their work duties," Hooie said. The children of the congregation regularly "make baskets, cards and treat bags, then take them to (first responders), but this is the first time we've had them all here (for a meal, and) it's a good chance for them all to get to fellowship together."

"I get to see a lot of friends and familiar faces," Chris Crossen, Dalton's assistant chief of police, said during the luncheon. "It's wonderful."

"The first thing that comes to mind with this for me is police and community coming together," said Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy Shawn Giles. "Just having conversations (with local citizens) is one of the most important things we can do right now."

"I was just talking with (one of the volunteers) who discussed her feelings when she's pulled over, and I told her how we feel, and what we're looking for," said Giles, a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office. "Just to listen gives us better perspective on how people are feeling, and it also makes them less anxious."

"That education on both ends" is critical, he added. "I think we can all meet in the middle."

"We have an open dialogue, and this community is so supportive," Crossen said. "That support for our guys keeps their feet on the ground and their chins up."

Dalton, GA
