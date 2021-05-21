newsbreak-logo
East Texas, PA

Friday’s Weather: More rain today

By Katie Vossler
KTRE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle and mist this morning. Temperatures are starting out near 70 degrees. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. More showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by afternoon and continue into the evening. Mostly cloudy for tomorrow with another chance for thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. A brief chance to dry out on Sunday but slight chances for rain return to the forecast Monday and increase through midweek next week.

East Texas, PAKTRE

Monday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy this week!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out the week with more showers and thunderstorms. A few moving out of Deep East Texas this morning and a few more developing to the west that will move into East Texas by midday. Expect a very rainy week ahead with temperatures at or just below average. Showers and thunderstorms will move through East Texas in waves. Today’s most likely chance will be midday through the afternoon with a break overnight into tomorrow morning. Another wave moves through tomorrow late in the day and continues overnight into Wednesday morning. Expect a few more waves through the end of the week, with chances for rain dwindling away through the weekend. By the end of the work week, over 4-5″ of rain is likely across parts of East Texas. Flooding will be the main concern this week, but there are chances for severe thunderstorms, too, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep those umbrellas handy!
East Texas, PAKTRE

Flooding reported around East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With a week of heavy rain forecasted, roads are already flooding around parts of East Texas. Some parked cars on Douglas Boulevard, near the intersection of Noble Street, in Tyler were close to being flooded. Tyler police have closed the road. A park in Jasper appeared...
East Texas, PAKTRE

Thursday’s Weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out cloudy this morning, but those clouds will quickly clear with sunshine expected for most of the afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the mid 70s and then fall back to the 50s overnight. More sunshine for Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. A few clouds on Saturday with warmer afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s and then mostly cloudy skies and the chance for rain return on Sunday. Chances for rain stick around into the middle of next week and more heavy rainfall and a few strong thunderstorms will be possible.
East Texas, PAKTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Morning drizzle

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy skies and a few light showers around the area this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s. Light drizzle is expected through the morning, but should come to an end by early afternoon. Temperatures today will only reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. A few lucky places could see clouds break by late afternoon. Then, clouds will begin to clear out overnight. Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow and Friday with temperatures in the 50s each morning and the 70s by afternoon. Temperatures warm back into the 80s this weekend with clouds increasing late Saturday and another chance for rain by Sunday. Chances for rain will once again last into the middle of next week.
East Texas, PAKTRE

First Alert Weather Day Sunday morning, evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A strong storm system will begin to move into East Texas this weekend. Saturday will be breezy, warm and humid with clouds increasing Sunday. There is a slight chance for a few areas of drizzle Sunday morning, but the most likely rain chances will start by afternoon and last into the evening.
East Texas, PAKTRE

Thursday’s Weather: Another beautiful day!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another beautiful day is in store today! Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning with fair to partly cloudy skies and lots more sunshine is on the way for the afternoon. Light northerly winds keep humidity low and temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. More sunshine for Friday with light southeasterly winds. This means humidity will gradually start to rise with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s by afternoon. Clouds begin to increase Saturday with breezy south winds and chances for rain return to the forecast Sunday. This looks to be another slow-moving storm system, so once rain chances return to the forecast, they will stick around off and on through most of next week.
East Texas, PAKTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: B-E-A-utiful!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice, cool start this morning with a few high, thin clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Expect lots of sunshine today and an absolutely beautiful afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s, but light northerly winds will keep the humidity low. More of the same tomorrow, with temperatures a little warm by the afternoon, reaching the lower 80s. Humidity starts to return Friday into the weekend with temperatures warming back into the mid 80s. Chances for rain return to the forecast late Sunday and stick around through the middle of next week.
East Texas, PAKLTV

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More clouds and more rain are forecast than earlier thought. As the cold front moves through today, it will stall over the NW Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, then back up into East Texas on Sunday Morning as a warm front keeping chances for showers and isolated thundershowers in the forecast. We are now expecting showers and isolated thunderstorms to develop over East Texas later today and continue into the early morning hours. For the northern sections of East Texas, they should taper off near sunrise, but for Deep East Texas it may take a few hours before they end. Only a few showers possible Friday afternoon through the overnight hours, then a slight increase on Saturday will likely occur. As the warm front moves northward into ETX on Sunday morning, chances for showers and isolated thundershowers will increase, especially during the morning hours. A few showers will remain on Sunday afternoon. A few showers are again possible on Monday night and Tuesday as another cold front passes through. A few stronger storms are possible during the day on Tuesday before ending late PM hours. Wednesday and Thursday look to be pretty nice days.