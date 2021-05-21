What’s behind Matt Foster’s string of strong relief outings for the Chicago White Sox? ‘Stick to what you’re doing best.’

The Chicago White Sox entered the ninth inning Sunday trailing the Kansas City Royals by one run.

Reliever Matt Foster’s mission was to keep it that way.

“It’s always exciting whenever you get to go out there, whenever the inning, whatever the situation is,” Foster said before Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. “You always go out there with the mindset to go 1-2-3, get three outs and go to the dugout and let your hitters come in and try to score some more runs.”

Foster struck out Michael A. Taylor and Cam Gallagher before Nicky Lopez grounded out to second baseman Nick Madrigal to complete a perfect inning. The Sox rallied in the bottom of the ninth, capped by José Abreu scoring the winning run on a wild pitch for a 4-3 victory. Foster was credited with the win.

The performance continued a recent string of strong outings for right-hander, who is 1-0 with five hits allowed in 6⅓ scoreless innings and seven strikeouts with no walks in his last seven relief appearances.

Foster is 2-1 with a 6.39 ERA in 15 relief appearances in his second MLB season. He has 18 strikeouts and three walks in 12⅔ innings.

“If you take out the game in Seattle (on April 7), he’s had a real solid year,” Sox reliever Aaron Bummer said Tuesday.

“With him getting back, I think he lost his slider command for a couple of weeks there and as soon as you lose one of your pitches, you force some things and do a lot of things that you don’t necessarily want to because you don’t have your full arsenal. I think he’s back to what he did last year.”

Foster allowed five runs in two-thirds of an inning in the aforementioned Seattle outing, one for which manager Tony La Russa took the blame.

“ I did a really lousy job of managing that inning ,” La Russa said.

Since then, Foster has allowed two earned runs in his 11 outings. He has retired 28 of the last 37 batters faced, allowing seven hits, one walk and one hit batter with 12 strikeouts.

“Starting the year, there was the mindset as a whole, we have high expectations for us and you’re trying to exceed those and trying very hard to do that instead of going out there and relaxing and just doing our thing, which is pithing our styles and trying to get outs the way that we do,” Foster said.

“It comes down to trying too hard instead of just being relaxed and enjoying the moment. We’re settling in pretty good.”

He went 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA in 23 appearances — including two starts — in his first big-league season in 2020. He’s taken some of the lessons from that season into this one.

“Year two, after you’ve had a couple of appearances in year one, everybody’s got their book on you,” Foster said. “So you’ve got to not really change things a little bit, but approach them better, execute better and really mix speeds, change pitches and locations. And also stick to what you’re doing best.

“For me, that’s been the fastball-changeup combo. Really trying to incorporate a third pitch, which is a slider which I’m starting to come along with.”

When it came to the slider, Foster said it was “good” during spring training but didn’t throw it much earlier in the season.

“I wasn’t very comfortable with it,” Foster said. “But after speaking to (pitching coach) Ethan (Katz) and (assistant pitching coach Curt) Hasler and some of the catchers, it’s one of those where I’m going to have to throw it in the game to get more comfortable with it. I think it’s coming along pretty good.”

La Russa noted Foster’s progress Monday. “Now he’s mixing in all three pitches.”

Foster and the rest of the Sox relievers enter the weekend series against the New York Yankees with a 3.06 ERA (22 earned runs in 64⅔ innings pitched) and 68 strikeouts in their last 21 games.

“Everybody brings a little something different to the table,” Foster said. “You’ve got hard fastballs, hard sinkers, good hard fastballs that ride, good offspeed pitches. It’s just a blend of a bunch of different kinds of talent. Everybody has their own way of doing things, but we all click together and we’re all there for each other.

“I’ve watched Liam (Hendriks), (Evan) Marshall, Bummer, there are still things (Bummer) does from the left side that I can kind of mimic on the right. Just understanding that we all do our own things and we all have our own ways of getting the outs.”

