Boats & Watercrafts

A foldable kayak based on origami. OMG, did you see this?

By David Syrek
Chicago Tribune
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the idea of an afternoon kayaking sounds like the perfect escape but the reality of storing a boat in your apartment seems daunting, Oru has created a kayak for urban dwellers that folds up in an origami-like pattern that’s easy to store and easy to assemble. Oru’s Inlet kayak...

www.chicagotribune.com
Chicago, IL
