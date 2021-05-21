newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Paccar's support of Page Ahead helps promote early reading, educational equity

By Andrew McIntosh
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Paccar has donated more than $1.1 million to Page Ahead’s efforts since it first partnered with the nonprofit in 2007. Business of Pride: Outstanding Voices and LGBTQ Businesses. Puget Sound Business Journal, in partnership with GSBA, invites you to celebrate the 2021 Outstanding Voices and our Largest LGBTQ-owned businesses!. 2021...

www.bizjournals.com
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
748
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Equity#Page Ahead#Lgbtq Businesses#Gsba#Business Leaders#Outstanding Voices#Today#Nominee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

PSBJ reveals top LGBTQ-owned businesses

The full ranking of the List will be published in our special report on Friday, June 11. Business of Pride: Outstanding Voices and LGBTQ Businesses. Puget Sound Business Journal, in partnership with GSBA, invites you to celebrate the 2021 Outstanding Voices and our Largest LGBTQ-owned businesses!. 2021 40 Under 40...
Educationnewscenter1.tv

Black Hills Reads recognized for work in supporting early school success

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Black Hills area is being recognized for its work supporting early school success with the “Bright Spot Community” award by the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading. The campaign honors the Black Hills community for developing a statewide focus on early learning, as well as adapting resources...
SocietyDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Sami and colleagues will promote equity

As a graduate of the Corvallis School District and as a current educator in our city, I am very excited to see the positive impact Dr. Sami Al-AbdRabbuh’s work on the school board has had on our students. I received a phenomenal education from the Corvallis schools, but I know...
EducationBrookings Institution

Increasing federal investment in children’s early care and education to raise quality, access, and affordability

Professor of Applied Economics - University of Minnesota. Associate Professor - University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management. The core challenge our proposal seeks to address is how to ensure that every American family and child has access to high-quality, affordable early childhood care and education (ECE) services in a critical period of human development, breaking a shortage of investment in young children. America’s status quo asks the most of parents when they have the least. The public invests only about $1,500 per child annually in care and education in children’s first 5 years of life, when parents have the least earning and borrowing power, and then invests $12,800 per child annually for the next 13 years, when parents have more. Under this proposal, every family can choose to access affordable ECE services at qualified, high-quality center-, home-, and school-based providers using either a slot that providers have been contracted to provide or a scholarship. Families in poverty can choose Early Head Start and Head Start with the option of full-time, full-year services. Total family financial payments are capped and depend on family income-to-poverty ratio. The combination of family and public payments to providers will adjust to be sufficient to cover the local costs of efficiently producing high-quality care and services. Competition focuses in three domains: procurement competitions for local service contracts that reveal information about local production costs, competition between providers about how best to use a localized sufficient care-labor budget to attract, develop, motivate, and retain care talent, and competition between providers to serve local families better.
West Hartford, CTwe-ha.com

West Hartford Board of Education Encouraging Public Input on Educational Equity Policy

The West Hartford Board of Education had a first reading Tuesday of a draft of a new Educational Equity Policy and is seeking public input prior to a June 1 vote. The West Hartford Board of Education is planning to adopt an Educational Equity Policy to reaffirm its commitment to equity and anti-racism and which will serve as over-arching policy for the district and impact the lives of all students.
Miami, FLmiamitimesonline.com

Struggling for education equity 67 years after Brown

As I sit at my desk, I can’t help but notice that in a few days we will celebrate the 67th anniversary of the landmark May 17, 1954, Supreme Court decision ofBrown vs. Board of Education that led to the eventual racial integration our schools. I appreciate the work and sacrifices that my ancestors made to give me the opportunity for a better quality of life. Linda Brown, Autherine Lucy, Vivian Malone, James Hood – all people who gave me the ability to receive an equal education.
Minoritiesbaconsrebellion.com

VDOE Defines Educational Equity as Equal Outcomes

An African American Superintendent’s Advisory Council (AASAC) was formed by the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2020. It is charged “to develop policy recommendations to advance African American students’ academic success and social emotional well being to inform VDOE priorities and strategies”. It has proven extremely influential. I have...
Businesscorpmagazine.com

Synchrony Launches Initiative to Advance Education Equity

STAMFORD, Conn. – Synchrony today announced Education as an Equalizer, an initiative to expand access to higher education, skills training in high-growth fields, and financial literacy for underserved communities and its own workforce. During the next five years, the company will invest more than $50 million in the program. The...
Educationinsideradvantage.com

Rickman on equity in education

Dana Rickman, president of the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education, (and frequent James Magazine contributor) sat down with Georgia CEO recently to talk about some of the challenges facing the state’s education system. The GPEE is working to help state leaders grow Georgia’s education system along with its economy,...
EducationSmirs Interior News

Early childhood education support group makes a difference

Low wages, isolation, lack of support and/or respect, burnout, high levels of responsibility. These are some of the issues faced by Early Childhood Educators (ECE) and prompted researchers at Thompson Rivers University to initiate the Peer Mentoring Project for Early Childhood Educators in B.C. Norma Stokes, operator of Norma’s Ark...
Marietta, OHWTAP

Local donor anonymously supports children’s reading program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Recently, an area resident donated approximately $875 to the Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) to fund the participation of 35 local children in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program for one year. The worldwide program provides books to children from birth to age five, and for several...
EducationWashington Post

Focus on math education early

The May 12 Metro article “Johns Hopkins diversity drive gets hefty boost” ignored a critical imperative facing the nation. Until the United States does a better job of improving math instruction at the K-12 level for all students, the pool of Black and other minority students who can earn degrees at the graduate level in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math — will never increase.
EducationeSchool Online

Creating educational opportunity with equity and fairness

Different starting points place children on very different paths, leading to advantages or disadvantages when it comes to educational opportunity and opportunity as a whole. We open this story of opportunity in America where many would begin — with our children, and what opportunity looks like for them today. Some...
EducationMySanAntonio

Future of School Announces Resilient Districts Prize to Reward Innovative Education Practices

DENVER (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Future of School (FoS), an education intermediary organization mobilizing change in American K-12 education, has announced the creation of the Resilient Districts Prize (RDP), designed to reward innovative practices in blended and online learning that have made a positive impact during COVID-19. The RDP program will award up to 20 total grants across three categories, worth $10,000 - $25,000 apiece, and the funds can be used for technology, professional development, training or other expenses related to online and blended learning. The application process is open from June 1-30, 2021.
HomelessPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Covid relief funds announced for Western Washington schools

Half of the funds must be used to help students facing hunger, homelessness or other hardships. An honest and direct virtual conversation. Nominate a business leader under the age of 40 who are making an impact in business, philanthropy, and in their communities. Shine the light on rising business leaders today. Nominee must be 39 years of age or younger through Sept. 30, 2021.