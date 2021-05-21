Burger billionaire serves up L.A. mansion with all the works

newsbreak-logo
By WKRC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American hamburger has spread well beyond the states, and chain-burger restaurants from McDonald’s to Wendy’s now span the globe. One of the earliest of the hamburger restaurants that spread beyond its local roots, In-N-Out, first opened in 1948 at a hole-in-the-wall location in Baldwin Park, California, and slowly spread beyond California into Arizona and Nevada and most of the western states. A favorite treat for Southern California natives and visitors, in 2020, People magazine published a rundown of 28 celebrities including Julia Roberts, Adele and Olivia Wilde bragging about their In-N-Out burger meals. In-N-Out was California’s first hamburger joint to offer drive-thru service, a big change from the baby-boomer days of carhops like those seen, sometimes on roller skates, in American Graffiti and Happy Days.

