newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Baller Ranks: Weekly Top 101 Relief Pitcher Rankings

By Nick Mariano
rotoballer.com
 23 hours ago

The second half of May means the weather is getting warmer and we're going from 25% of the season down to 33% in the books. You should know how aggressive to be in targeting prospective saves as well as how loosely you can play it with your ratios. This is geared towards traditional 5x5 roto leagues with some mentions for hold candidates and ratio anchors. This week has been exceptionally busy but the ranks are here for you.

www.rotoballer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Sean Doolittle
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Rafael Dolis
Person
Josh Sborz
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Real Football#Baller Ranks Google#Fangraphs#Rotoballer#Relief Pitchers#Svs##K Bb##Tejay Antone#Aaron Bummer#Garrett Crochet#Blake Treinen#Brad Hand#J P Feyereisen#Jordan Sheffield#Rex Brothers#Jordan Romano#Tanner Scott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Saturday

Saturday presents the usual 15-game slate, and the hope is that the weather cooperates and all 30 teams are actually able to take the field and complete their contests. The marquee matchup looks to be Max Scherzer squaring off against a revitalized Corey Kluber, who is coming off his most dominant start in years -- a performance against Detroit that featured eight shutout frames and 10 strikeouts. With every team getting in on the action on Saturday, there are plenty of quality streamers to consider.
MLBfangraphs.com

Struggling Braves Won’t Have Huascar Ynoa or Mike Soroka for Awhile

Despite all the injuries the Mets are dealing with — including losing two key regulars to hamstring injuries in the same inning on Sunday and then two more players the next day — they still lead the NL East with a 20-17 record while the Braves lag behind and languish below .500 at 20-23. The latter’s hopes for a fourth straight division title have taken a significant hit over the past several days with their own losses of two starting pitchers. Mike Soroka, who had yet to appear for the team this year, underwent exploratory surgery on his inflamed right Achilles tendon on Monday, while Huascar Ynoa was diagnosed with a fracture in his right hand sustained when he punched a dugout bench in frustration on Sunday, thus interrupting a breakout season. Both will be out until at least the All-Star break, and quite possibly longer than that.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks reportedly nearing deal with reliever Noe Ramirez

The Diamondbacks are close to wrapping up a deal with free-agent reliever Noe Ramirez, reports Zach Buchanan of The Athletic (Twitter link). He elected free agency just two days ago rather than accept an outright assignment with the Angels, who designated him for assignment. Ramirez, 31, was traded from the...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 3: Four homers to stay in first

Heading into Wednesday’s game down in Dunedin, Boston was in danger of losing the top spot in the American League East. This game was coming on the heels of an all-around beatdown on Tuesday, and they were looking to put that one behind them as quickly as possible. They couldn’t have done it any more quickly. The Red Sox jumped out to the early lead and never looked back, with Garrett Richards getting some help from his defense and working out of trouble all night to put together a solid outing. All in all, it’s exactly the answer to Tuesday they needed to show.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Tuesday 5/18/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Wednesday 5/19

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis. Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/19/21: Noelvi Marte, Derek Jeter, and Mike Trout

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! Yeah, the Mariners can’t hit. But we here at Lookout Landing can sure provide links!. At least the Baby M’s are seeing success on the field. Noelvi Marte went 3-for-3 with three walks and a homer yesterday and now has an absurd stat line for...
MLBfantasypros.com

Statcast Review: Jon Gray, Mitch Haniger, Adolis Garcia (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

Just when you thought the sprint that was the 2020 season was strange, here comes 2021. We’re getting weekly no-hitters, batting average down across the league, Tony La Russa publicly shaming his own player for hitting a home run and then praising an opposing team for throwing at said player, and a ton of injuries to some of the best players in the game. Baseball is a wild game, but that’s why we love it. And now that we’re more than six weeks into the season, we have a significant pool of data to evaluate.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 10 Nastiest Pitches From Tuesday

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know, and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
MLBfangraphs.com

Orioles 2020 First-Rounder Jordan Westburg Talks Hitting

Jordan Westburg is a promising young hitter off to a good start in his first professional season. Drafted 30th overall last year out of Mississippi State University, the 22-year-old infielder is slashing .364/.482/.591 in 56 plate appearances for the low-A Delmarva Shorebirds. In the words of our own Eric Longenhagen, Westburg has been doing his damage with “a short, compact [right-handed] swing that is geared for contact at the top of the zone.”
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 5/20

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBDaily Citizen

Yankees' Kluber tosses majors' 12th no-hitter of season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues' sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night. The 35-year-old right-hander, nicknamed Klubot for his robot-like demeanor, came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Kremer scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (25-19, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-25, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-3, 5.81 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +139, Rays -161; over/under is 9...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yuli Gurriel's 4 RBIs help Astros romp past A's

Zack Greinke struck out a season-high eight over eight strong innings and Yuli Gurriel had four hits with four RBIs as the visiting Houston Astros evened their three-game set against the Oakland Athletics with a 8-1 win on Wednesday night. Michael Brantley and Myles Straw each had three hits, Jose...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Quintana scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (26-19, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-25, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Quintana (0-3, 8.53 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +105, Athletics -122; over/under is 9...
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Corey Kluber also throws no-hitter

Joshua Diemert | Pinstripe Alley: Less than 24 hours after Spencer Turnbull no-hit the Mariners, Corey Kluber no-hit the Texas Rangers. This was the sixth no-hitter of the season (not counting Madison Bumgarner’s hitless CGSO in a 7-inning game), and the second time the Rangers have been no-hit this season. It is May 20.