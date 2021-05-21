Man Dies in Harrington Motorcycle Crash
HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a late Thursday afternoon motorcycle crash in Harrington that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. Troopers said that shortly after 5:30 p.m., a Yamaha YZF sport style motorcycle was traveling southbound on South DuPont Highway in the right lane and approaching State Fair Boulevard. Police said that meantime, a Buick Encore was stopped at the posted stop sign on State Fair Boulevard, preparing to cross the southbound lanes of South DuPont Highway and enter the median crossover to travel northbound.