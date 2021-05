Northeastern Minnesota's golf industry is anticipating a big follow-through to last season. A desire to be outdoors drove golf course business to new highs in 2020. “A lot of people rediscovered the simple pleasure of getting outdoors on a golf course and getting some physical exercise,” said John Kendall, director of golf at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. “It was a good year. At the beginning of the season, I think there was a little apprehension with COVID and what it meant for the recreation industry. But we saw a lot of people who typically get on a plane and go to other places across the country to golf who stayed close to home.”