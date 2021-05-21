PS5 console sales double that of Xbox Series X/S in Q1 – report

PlayStation players have a few hours to download a bunch of PS4 games for free, with no strings attached. Right now, all PS4 users can download the complete edition of Horizon: Zero Dawn for free, with no PlayStation Plus required, and this offer is available for another few weeks. In addition to Horizon: Zero Dawn, all PS4 users can also download the following games for free: Abzu, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Enter the Gungeon, Moss, Paper Beast, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, Thumper, and The Witness. However, unlike Horizon Zero Dawn, which PS4 users have plenty of time to download, these games are only free until 8 PM PT. Once download, they are yours to keep forever, but they have to be downloaded in this window. After 8 PM PT, they will return to their normal prices.