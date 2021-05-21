newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 console sales double that of Xbox Series X/S in Q1 – report

vg247.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSony reportedly has a significant lead over Microsoft when it comes to sales of their new consoles. According to a new report from Ampere Analysis, Sony’s PlayStation 5 console is so far leading Xbox Series X/S in sales during the first quarter of this calendar year. Ampere revealed that both...

www.vg247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#Console Sales#Microsoft Corp#Digital Edition#Ampere Analysis#Ps5 Console#Xbox Series X S#Actual Demand#Market Share#Calendar Year#Customers#March#Supply#Crucial Components#Stock Problems#Component Shortages#Scalpers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

PlayStation 5 New Firmware Update Released Today

Game company Sony Interactive Entertainment has recently released the newest firmware update for the new-gen console PlayStation 5. According to several PS5 owners, the details tell nothing major new changes were added, but it does say the usual “improved overall system performance” phrase. There have been no changes to the UI, load times, bootup, and other features. It might have sped things up, made changes to the fan speed, or whatnot, we just do not know what were done.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Players Have a Few Hours to Download a Bunch of PS4 Games for Free

PlayStation players have a few hours to download a bunch of PS4 games for free, with no strings attached. Right now, all PS4 users can download the complete edition of Horizon: Zero Dawn for free, with no PlayStation Plus required, and this offer is available for another few weeks. In addition to Horizon: Zero Dawn, all PS4 users can also download the following games for free: Abzu, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Enter the Gungeon, Moss, Paper Beast, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, Thumper, and The Witness. However, unlike Horizon Zero Dawn, which PS4 users have plenty of time to download, these games are only free until 8 PM PT. Once download, they are yours to keep forever, but they have to be downloaded in this window. After 8 PM PT, they will return to their normal prices.
FIFApurexbox.com

Xbox Series Consoles Outsold PS5 Last Month In The UK, But Not Nintendo Switch

The latest sales figures for April 2021 in the UK have arrived courtesy of GfK Entertainment and GamesIndustry.biz, revealing that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were the second best-selling consoles of the month. This is reportedly due to "significant drop in PS5 console stock," which actually resulted...
Video Gamesvg247.com

The Witcher 3’s PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade could be using some PC mods

CD Projekt Red looks to be soliciting work from intrepid Witcher 3 PC modders. One of CD Projekt Red’s current projects is the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This patch is due out later this year, and it’s going to enhance many of the game’s visuals to bring them more in line with next-gen expectations.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrade Coming for Remnant: From the Ashes

Back in 2019, Gunfire Games released Remnant: From the Ashes, a challenging third-person co-op shooter which our review praised for its combat and varied loadouts. Since then, the game has gone on to sell over 2.5 million copies, and now the studio is looking to reward players who are eager to check it out on the latest consoles. On May 13, Remnant: From the Ashes will be receiving a free patch that upgrades the overall performance of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. PS5 and Xbox Series X owners will be able to choose between the game running at 4K and 30 FPS or 1080p and 60 FPS, while Xbox Series S owners will only be able to pick the second option. On the same day, Remnant: From the Ashes will also be headed to Game Pass for PC, in addition to being currently available on Xbox Game Pass.
Video Gamespsu.com

Outriders Inventory Restoration Begins For Players On PS5 And PS4

People Can Fly has revealed in a post on Reddit that it has kicked off the Outriders inventory restoration process for PS5 and PS4 owners. Right now the company is focussed on Group A characters, which are comprised of this who have witnessed a wipe and are no longer able to login — the error ‘couldn’t connect to server is given at this point. Below is an outline of what People Can Fly has in the pipeline:
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Forza Horizon 4 crashes affecting Xbox Series X|S after Series 35 update

Forza Horizon 4 players have been reporting issues with the game on Xbox Series X|S, seemingly related to yesterday’s Series 35 update. While not a universal issue, those affected are simply unable to load into the game, and it crashes after the licensing splash screen. Update: Forza Support has acknowledged...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Lost Judgment Officially Announced, Launches Worldwide September 24 on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio’s have officially announced action crime thriller sequel Lost Judgment, along with a worldwide release date. As previously reported, the game was rumored back in March 2021, and leaked hours ahead of its official reveal via the Japanese PlayStation 5 store. The game will still feature Takayuki Yagami, along with partner and former yakuza member Masaharu Kaito, and other characters from the original.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Bionik Announces New Acccessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and More

Bionik is a video game accessories manufacturer and they recently revealed their latest offerings for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers (plus something for PC and mobile players). First we have the Power Stand for PS5 ($24.99) and Xbox ($29.99). For both systems, this is a dual controller charging station with backlit indicators. A power supply comes with both models, and the Xbox version is slightly more expensive because it comes with 2 high-capacity rechargeable battery packs and covers.
Video Gamescompsmag.com

Ghostrunner 2 confirmed for Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC

Source There are even some DLC packs kicking around too – in the form of the Metal Ox pack and the Winter pack. Both are certainly worth consideration. “We are particularly excited about the future release of Ghostrunner 2. Together with One More Level, we have created a thrilling and engaging video game.” comments Raffaele Galante, co-CEO of Digital Bros with his brother Rami. “This new collaboration deepens 505 Games presence within the Polish videogame market, a reality now among the firsts in Europe for the development of video games, new projects and talents. We will continue to pay close attention to the Polish market to constantly improve and expand our product portfolio with video games capable of satisfying the tastes of the entire gaming community.” With the original Ghostrunner also set to launch in Xbox Series X|S and PS5 flavours before 2021 is out, One More Level are certainly going to have their work cut out in the months ahead. We’re certainly excited to see what they can bring to the table once more.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Series X and S Consoles Will Finally Be Available to Pick Up at Target Stores

Up until this point, most next-gen consoles have only been available to purchase from storefronts in an online manner. With stock of both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 being so limited, many chains have just opted to sell the units that they do have on hand via the internet. When it comes to retail storefront Target, however, it sounds like it will soon be doing things a bit differently, at least in regard to Xbox consoles.