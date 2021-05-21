Letter | Russia behind Hamas and chaos in Middle East

Sometimes you can’t see the forest for the trees. The terrible violence in Israel Palestine captures our attention, our horror, our angry advocacy, our impulse to blame. We see bombing, innocent people killed, justifications of violence, calls for justice. We also hope for a stop to the suffering and destruction, which we know cannot serve any long term remedy or peace. What lies hidden, beneath the war and the media highlights, are the root causes, the forest we cannot see. Palestine—Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank—are territories long ago acquired by force and occupied by Israel, controlled with policies that deny human rights, expropriate land illegally, control the movements of people and goods, and demolish homes. This integrated policy aims at greater control of this occupied land—importing Jewish settlers but making it harder for Palestinians to stay—to expand the Jewish state of Israel. In Gaza a fourteen year blockade by Israel controls all land, air, and sea borders and restricts the movement of goods and people. Many materials needed to repair infrastructure destroyed in the 2014 war cannot come in. 95% of the water is undrinkable. The economy cannot right itself, young people are unemployed and without prospects, since they cannot leave. Israel wants security, but also to turn Palestinian land into a Jewish state. This long century-old project, a betrayal of some original hopes of both Jews and Palestinians for a shared land of peace and equality, is the hidden violence, the broken center that will not hold.