Middle East

Letter | Russia behind Hamas and chaos in Middle East

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 21 hours ago

Those who condemn the U.S. for supporting Israel in the latest shootout with Hamas are clapping with one hand. Indeed, the U.S. has supported Israel since its foundation, but the Soviet Union has supported the Palestinians. The Cold War was about that: the two superpowers supporting rival states. The Russians have a long policy of fomenting chaos and anarchy, both of which foil the U.S. policy of Rule of Law and democratic governance.

