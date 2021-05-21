SLO County softball player with only one hand brings ‘so much energy,’ head coach says

THS wins 3-0 Templeton @ PRHS – Wed/May-12 Athlete of the Week for PRHS MVB is Troy Ross with 13 Blocks. After two late games last Saturday afternoon, the Bearcats swept the season series against the Righetti warriors. Brooklyn Pesenti pitched a complete game to get the first win. She allowed two runs on six hits to earn the victory. Offensively in game one, the Bearcats put up 14 runs off 10 hits and 8BB’s. Stella Gidcumb, Stacey Ruiz, and Marissa Rovenstine all did some damage early as Paso put up five runs in the first inning. Seven different Bearcat hitters had RBIs in game one. Game two started around 6:30 and Hannah Chambers started in the circle. She pitched six innings and led the Bearcats to a 9-5 win. Righetti was able to score four runs in the top of the 4th inning to make things interesting and take a four to three lead. In the bottom half of the inning, the Bearcats responded with five runs of their own to retake the lead for good. Stella Gidcumb had a huge impact on game two going four for four with three runs scored and two RBIs. She started the game with a solo home run in the first inning. Six different Bearcats scored runs in game two and seven batters had at least one RBI. Brooklyn Pesenti came in and earned a save in game two. Next up for Paso is a Wednesday afternoon Mountain League contest vs the visiting San Luis Obispo tigers.