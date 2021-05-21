newsbreak-logo
Explaining the looming showdown over the Jan. 6 commission

By Jessica Yellin
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, an anonymous statement written on Capitol Police letterhead issued a blistering rebuke of members of Congress, taking aim at Republicans who are stymying efforts to form a bipartisan, independent commission that would investigate the Jan. 6th insurrection. The unsigned letter said in part: “We would hope that Members...

Congress & CourtsBangor Daily News

Senate should put politics aside, approve Jan. 6 commission

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on...
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

January 6 Commission Is Approved by House Despite GOP Opposition

January 6 Commission Is Approved by House , Despite GOP Opposition. The House of Representatives voted to establish a 9/11-type commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The vote to pass the legislation was 252 to 175, with 35 Republicans joining every Democratic House member for a "yes" vote. It was crafted, in large part, by New York Republican Representative John Katko. This is about facts. It's not partisan politics. We would have never gotten to this point if it was about partisan politics, Rep. John Katko, (R-NY), via CBS News. The legislation seeks to create a bipartisan commission tasked with investigating the events of Jan. 6. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led outspoken opposition to the bill, which now faces an uphill battle for approval in the Senate. 60 votes are needed for approval of the bill in a Senate that is spilt down the middle, with 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. While some Republican senators have voiced their support for the bill, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in opposition. After careful consideration, I've made the decision to oppose the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January 6, Mitch McConnell, (R-KY) Senate Minority Leader, via CBS News. On May 18, former President Donald Trump released a statement referring to the legislation as a "Democrat trap.". Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!, Donald Trump, via CBS News.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WRAL News

House approves $1.9B to bolster Capitol security after riot

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday narrowly approved $1.9 billion to bolster security at the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force following the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history. The bill's...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Capitol riot commission faces GOP resistance in the Senate

Prospects bleak that 10 Republicans would buck McConnell on Jan. 6 commission vote. After the House passed a bill to establish a commission to investigate the events surrounding Jan. 6, Senate Republicans look poised to torpedo the commission with few Republicans signaling they'd vote with Democrats to support it. Democrats...
POTUSWashington Post

McConnell moves from rebuking Trump over Jan. 6 to potentially killing a Jan. 6 commission

When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced Tuesday that he opposed a bipartisan deal to create a commission to examine the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, it served notice that the proposal was in trouble. House Republicans can’t kill the proposal by themselves, but it seemed to signal the party’s overall stance on this, which would put pressure on members to fall in line.
Congress & CourtsMuscatine Journal

Insurrection probe passes US House; Senate prospects uncertain

The House voted Wednesday to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate as Republicans increasingly line up against the bipartisan investigation and align themselves with former President Donald Trump. Democrats say an independent...
Congress & CourtsCourier News

House votes to create panel to probe Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON — The House voted Wednesday to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate as Republican increasingly line up against the bipartisan investigation and align themselves with former President Donald Trump. Democrats say...
Congress & CourtsWFMJ.com

Congressman Ryan blasts opponents of January 6 Capitol riot commission

A fiery speech by Democratic Representative Tim Ryan (OH-13) is getting national media attention after the Valley congressman lashed out at colleagues who opposed the creation of a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the January 6th domestic terrorism attack on the United States Capitol. The legislation, which passed the house...
POTUSNew York Post

‘Sure’: McCarthy says he’d tell Jan. 6 commission about Trump phone call

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) signaled Thursday that he’d be willing to detail his phone conversation with then-President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to any outside commission investigating that day’s violence. “Sure,” McCarthy responded to a reporter during an event marking Cuban Independence Day at the...