newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Chester Water Authority Hosts Public Water Independence Day for the Community

By SAVE CWA
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

In celebration of the four-year anniversary of the unanimous rejection of a hostile takeover of Chester Water Authority (CWA) by Aqua PA (new name Essential Utilities, Inc.), CWA is to host Public Water Independence Day this Saturday, May 22 for CWA ratepayers and SAVE CWA supporters. “Since CWA Board’s May...

www.mychesco.com
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
City
Norristown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Conshohocken, PA
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Infrastructure#Soft Pretzels#Cdc#Board Members#Party Members#Aqua Pa#Cwa Board#The Octoraro Reservoir#Cwa Pa#Sb 452 Pa#Hb 97#Ratepayer Referendum Pa#Hb 144#Cwa Employees#Cdc#Southern Chester County#Community Members#Free Public Parking#Water Ratepayer Bill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Chester County Archives’ 1777 Property Atlas Earns National Award

He Chester County Commissioners recognized the efforts of the County’s Archives staff to earn a National Genealogical Society award for the County’s 1777 Property Atlas Portal, at today’s first in-person public meeting since the start of the pandemic. Pictured left to right are: Commissioners Michelle Kichline and Marian Moskowitz; Laurie Rofini, Director of Chester County Archives & Record Services; Cliff Parker, Chester County Archivist; Conor Hepp, President of the Chester County History Center; and Commissioner Josh Maxwell.
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf: Bipartisan Charter School Accountability Plan Saves $395 Million

WILKES-BARRE, PA — Pennsylvania school districts would save an estimated $395 million under Gov. Tom Wolf’s commonsense and fair bipartisan plan to hold charter schools accountable to students, parents and taxpayers. The governor announced the updated savings estimate during a press conference on Wednesday at G.A.R. Memorial Junior & Senior High School, in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County.
East Vincent Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Route 724 Reconstruction Project: Lane Closures Planned From Stony Run to Pikeland

EAST VINCENT TWP, PA — East Vincent Township is planning a single lane closure with flagging on Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) between Stony Run Road and Pikeland Avenue in East Vincent Township, Chester County, on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for roadway reconstruction, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

COVID-19 Law Giving Older Youth Option to Re-Enter Foster Care, Access Aftercare Services

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead this week marked National Foster Care Month by encouraging older youth previously served through the foster care system to contact their county child welfare agency for help accessing aftercare services, including an option for some youth to re-enter foster care as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phoenixville, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Improves Access To Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program, Encourages Enrollment

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Aging Secretary Robert Torres on Wednesday joined seniors at Kings Terrace to announce steps to increase access to Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Boxes, a supplemental food program available free to lower-income seniors. Giving the program a new name and removing proof of income requirements are among the barriers to participation the state is removing, with the goal of encouraging seniors to take advantage of the program.
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

SBA Announces New HUBZones to Expand Federal Contracting Opportunities for Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman this week announced the expansion of HUBZone, a program that provides small businesses in low-income communities that hire low-income residents opportunities to compete in the federal marketplace. The announcement makes Illinois the first state to have the newly created Governor-Designated Covered HUBZones.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Historic Brower’s Bridge Reopens in Warwick, East Nantmeal Townships, Chester County

WARWICK, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened Brower’s Bridge, a historic 117-year-old bridge carrying Mansion Road over the south branch of French Creek in Warwick and East Nantmeal townships, Chester County, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation project. PennDOT’s contractor conserved the original plaque and...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

UGI Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

VALLEY FORGE, PA — UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced that John Walsh and Roger Perreault are joining over 2,000 other chief executive officers in signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The CEO Action for...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Department of Health Highlights Medical Marijuana Program Following Quarterly Board Meeting

HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Health today highlighted the state’s medical marijuana program following the quarterly Medical Marijuana Advisory Board Meeting. The Medical Marijuana Advisory Board works to ensure that Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program provides patients with access to the latest treatments and meets to discuss patient care, patient safety and new, high-quality research methods.
Phoenixville, PAphoenixvillechamber.org

French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust Preserves Seibert Property in Charlestown Township

Phoenixville, Pa., May 17 — French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust has preserved forever 19.7 acres in Charlestown Township, northern Chester County, through a conservation easement on property owned by Thomas and Marjorie Seibert. The Seibert Property is visible to the public from 400 feet of frontage along Pikeland Road, which is designated as a scenic road in the Charlestown Township Open Space Plan. The easement was funded by Charlestown Township.
West Chester, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Element Risk Management Acquires New Agency, Adds Two Locations

WEST CHESTER, PA — Element Risk Management has acquired Smith Insurance with locations in Hershey, PA and Williamstown, PA. Smith Insurance was founded as a small insurance agency by James J. Smith in 1933. The agency was bought by Bruce Moore in 1983. Bruce smartly brought in his daughter, Pam, and the two of them grew the agency. In 1999, Pam purchased the agency from her father and accelerated it’s growth to become one of the leading insurance agencies in Pennsylvania. The Smith Insurance staff will continue to serve clients from offices at 9444 Route 209 in Williamstown, PA and 250 W Chocolate Ave in Hershey, PA.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

$140,000 in Scholarships Awarded to Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley Region Seniors

Thirty College-Bound Students from Across the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley Region Honored. PHILADELPHIA, PA — This week, 30 high school seniors from the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley region were recognized by the Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank at the 52nd annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship program ceremony. The awards program, one of the region’s most renowned high school scholarship programs, granted $140,000 in college tuition to community-minded seniors who competed by penning a personal essay about leveraging education as a means to substantially impact their communities.
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

New Heritage Breeds Forever Stamps Honor Genetic Diversity in Farm Animals

MOUNT VERNON, VA — Heritage breeds of livestock are pre-industrial farm animals whose unusual appearances and remarkable qualities take us back to our nation’s agrarian roots — and may show the way to a more sustainable future. Their value as agricultural and cultural resources was honored by the U.S. Postal Service on stamps dedicated this week at a ceremony at George Washington’s Mount Vernon in Virginia.
SciencePosted by
MyChesCo

Science Forum Highlights Regulatory Science Advancements in Protecting and Promoting Public Health

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to FDA Chief Scientist Rear Adm. Denise Hinton:. “I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our scientists, whose expertise and creativity enable us to develop the tools and resources to support the scientific developments that are shaping our world and making a profound impact on the lives of Americans.
AdvocacyPosted by
MyChesCo

$2.7 Million for Women’s Business Center Resiliency and Recovery Demonstration Grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO) stated it is accepting applications for the Women’s Business Centers (WBC) Resiliency and Recovery Demonstration Grant. The purpose of this opportunity is to continue or establish innovative projects that aim to improve service delivery, training, and support provided to women-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19. This grant program is only open to existing SBA-funded WBCs. A total amount of approximately $2.7 million in funding is available for this program. SBA expects to make 14 awards of not more than $200,000 per award. There is no matching requirement. Successful respondents will demonstrate innovative approaches to service delivery for addressing the needs of women business owners adversely affected by COVID-19. Proposals must include detailed plans to continue or establish projects to improve service delivery, training, and support provided to women-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic. Additionally, applicants will provide counseling, technical and financial skill development, comprehensive business assessments, and mentoring services to women interested in starting or growing a small business.
HomelessPosted by
MyChesCo

HUD Announces $5 Billion to House People Experiencing Homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge this week announced the allocation of $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funds for emergency housing vouchers for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. Secretary Fudge made the announcement during a Zoom call with Congressman David Price (NC), Senator Patty Murray (WA), Dallas, TX Mayor Eric Johnson, and Oakland, CA Mayor Libby Schaaf.