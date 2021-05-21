newsbreak-logo
Rochester, MN

A Celebration of Rochester Restaurants, Part II

Post-Bulletin
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThings like “What this time has taught us is to be true to who we are, genuine to others, and to never pull away from building, innovating, and working hard.” (From Pasquale Presa, Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria.) And “We learned about how much our staff cares for each other. ... Each...

Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Lens on History: Henry Postier means Buick

When the accompanying photo was taken in 1949, Henry Postier was celebrating 37 years in the automobile business, 33 of those selling Buicks. Henry was a clerk for Gamble Robinson Fruit Co. in 1912 when he quit his job and partnered with Carl West at West’s Garage on South Main Street selling Kissel Kar and Brush automobiles.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Erin Stoeckig: Why read a teen column?

This past weekend, the Rochester Civic Theatre ended its 69th season with "Say Goodnight Gracie," a one-man show recounting the life of comedian George Burns, whose career spanned most of the 20th century. I’ve been helping out backstage for the last couple weeks, so I’ve seen the play enough times that I have most of the jokes memorized. (Some of them, like Mr. Burns himself, got even better with age.) On repeat viewing, all the luck and serendipity necessary for a life in entertainment became more apparent and impressive.
Rochester, MNKIMT

More Rochester businesses lifting mask policy

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Walking into some Rochester businesses almost feels like pre-pandemic times. This is the first weekend restaurants like Benedict's, served customers without being required to enforce a mask mandate. The decision comes following the Minnesota mandate being lifted Friday afternoon. While customers are not required to wear them when...
Rochester, MNKROC

Bradlee Dean, Sons of Liberty

Nationally syndicated radio talk-show host, Bradlee Dean, will be speaking Friday, May 28th at Harvest Church, 3342 19th St. NW, Rochester at 6:00 PM. Doors open at 5:00 PM. As Founder and Executive Director of Sons of Liberty Radio.com, Bradlee Dean reaches both young and old through events across America. Bradlee has been featured in FOX News, The Weekly Standard, and The New York Times. He is a syndicated columnist for World Net Daily, Western Journalism, and 35+ other news outlets. Topics will include our Founding Father's vision of freedom, supporting our veterans, the education of our children, and our moral responsibility as a nation to uphold the values fundamental to the U.S. Constitution. Come and hear Bradlee Dean, sharing a dynamic message for these perilous times in which we live...
Rochester, MNratchetandwrench.com

Firestone Opens Minnesota Location

May 17, 2021—Firestone Complete Auto Care has opened a new location in Rochester, Minn, the Rochester Post Bulletin reported. It will be the company’s second auto repair location in the city. Bridgestone, Firestone’s owner, also owns a Tires Plus in the city. “We believed a new store on the north...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Listen: Post Bulletin Minute for Monday, May 17

Here is your Post Bulletin Minute podcast for Monday, May 17:. Day in History: 1946: Thousands celebrate Syttende Mai. The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Rochester, MNtvnewscheck.com

New Jobs Posted To TVNewsCheck

New jobs posted to TVNewsCheck’s Media Job Center include openings for a General Manager, a Brand Manager, an Assistant News Director, a Commercial Producer, a Traffic Coordinator, and a Digital Sales Manager. KCCI, Hearst’s CBS affiliate in Des Monies, Iowa is looking for a visionary video producer with a passion...
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Residents Surprised to Learn Of DMC Tax

Yesterday a woman posted a photo of a receipt from a local restaurant to the Spotted in Rochester Facebook group. The receipt showed her total bill was $24 and that included a charge of $1.88 for Minnesota sales tax, $0.18 for Rochester city tax, and $0.12 for the DMC tax. The woman asked the group, "Am I missing something?? When did we start getting taxed for DMC??" The post has dozens of comments with another person asking, "So does every business charge this DMC tax?"
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

1946: Thousands celebrate Syttende Mai

Adult baseball players with previous college or professional experience are welcome to try out for the 1996 Rochester Royals men’s amateur baseball team. Led by Rochester Mayo senior Ryan Wieme’s high school course record 68, the Mayo golf team crushed Austin and Mankato East in a three-team Big Nine Conference meet at Eastwood Golf Course.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Scouts scour creek for critters near heron rookery

Claire Wirt said she was surprised how many critters she found Saturday in Cascade Creek. Wirt, 14, was among 11 Girl Scouts helping conduct a water-quality test Saturday afternoon in the creek in Rochester Township. The informal but scientific examination was part of a group’s ongoing efforts to spread awareness...