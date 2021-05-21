The COVID honor system | Sheneman

As mask mandates start to lift — in states that bothered to issue them — we the people are about to be subject to a science experiment of sorts. The new Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, confusing as they are, say that if you’ve been fully vaccinated you can go mask-less in most situations. The notion of a vaccine passport causes certain sections of the population, some of whom believe Tom Hanks is a pedophile, to scream of fascism, so it looks like we’re going to be on the honor system. What could possibly go wrong?