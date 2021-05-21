newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The COVID honor system | Sheneman

By Drew Sheneman
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

As mask mandates start to lift — in states that bothered to issue them — we the people are about to be subject to a science experiment of sorts. The new Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, confusing as they are, say that if you’ve been fully vaccinated you can go mask-less in most situations. The notion of a vaccine passport causes certain sections of the population, some of whom believe Tom Hanks is a pedophile, to scream of fascism, so it looks like we’re going to be on the honor system. What could possibly go wrong?

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
118K+
Followers
54K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor System#Covid#Frozen Food#Covid#Republicans#Taco Bell#Disease Control#Health Advice#Fascism#Care#Disinformation Spread#Guidelines#Mask#People#Scream#Nj Com Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
CDC
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

Response to CDC Mask Guidance That Relies on Honor System

The announcement on May 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings continues to stir debate in cities across the country. For some, the change is long overdue. For others, the CDC’s abrupt policy shift...
Public HealthOrlando Sentinel

New honor system emerges on masks: ‘Am I to trust these people?’

CHICAGO — When Tori Saylor, 27, stepped out of her apartment in Kalamazoo, Michigan, last week, she knew that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already given fully vaccinated Americans the go-ahead to shed masks in most situations. Saylor, who is vaccinated, wore one anyway. And when she...
Public Healthmnnonline.org

Indian healthcare system groans under COVID-19 surge

India (MNN) — In India, thousands die from COVID-19 every day as the world’s largest spike in cases continues. Occurrences of a respiratory fungal infection have surged as well, fueled by COVID-19. This infection starts in the lungs but can spread to the eyes, jawbone, or even the brain. Maggie...
Public HealthPosted by
Deseret News

The CDC just put masks on the honor system. Are we up to the challenge?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to put Americans on the honor system. If you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. That is, unless local laws or business policies tell you otherwise.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

NOTL pharmacy now using COVID rapid testing system

Not covered by OHIP, $30 swab test is for people with no symptoms. A kinder, gentler and quicker type of COVID-19 test is now available to Niagara-on-the-Lake residents. And pharmacist Sean Simpson is hopeful that his stores' vaccine supply will soon be replenished with Moderna and Pfizer doses after the province paused giving out any more AstraZeneca first-dose vaccines.
Aldie, VAloudounnow.com

StoneSprings Plants Tree to Honor Nurses, COVID Patients

A new tree on the grounds of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Aldie has special significance. In observance of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, StoneSprings Hospital Center staff planted a flowering Cherry Kwanzan tree in memory of all the patients who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in appreciation of the nurses and other front-line colleagues who selflessly cared for them.
Public Healthhealthcarenews.com

Berkshire Health Systems Urges Optimism, Caution in COVID-19 Reopening

PITTSFIELD — In response to declining infection rates and increased vaccine supply, Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced several measures to further gradual reopening in the Berkshire community, including an updated visitation policy at all BHS facilities and daily opportunities for vaccination at community testing sites in Pittsfield, North Adams, and Great Barrington.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Systemic Reactogenicity Up With Heterologous COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Participants receiving heterologous prime and boost doses of COVID-19 vaccines have an increase in systemic reactogenicity after the boost dose compared with those receiving homologous vaccine schedules, according to a research letter published online May 12 in The Lancet. Robert H. Shaw, M.B.B.S.,...
Retailwealthmanagement.com

Workers Worried Retailers Ditching Masks on Vaccine Honor System

(Bloomberg) -- As Walmart Inc. and a handful of major retailers dropped mask requirements in their stores, some frontline workers are pushing back on concerns that the new policy will bring them greater health and safety risks. The world’s largest retailer, along with Costco Wholesale Corp. and Trader Joe’s, were...
New York City, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Masks Off For Vaccinated, Anyone Checking or Are We Going By Honor System?

Seriously though. Is anyone out there actually checking?. You may start to finally see some faces out in public but will they really all be vaccinated?. When was the last time you saw a strangers face while out in public. It seems like the only place you'll see one is if they're sitting at a table or a booth while at a restaurant. The coronavirus doesn't attack you when you're sitting down with French fries in front of you.
Public Healthkitsapdailynews.com

Inslee clarifies ‘honor system’ when wearing masks

Gov. Jay Inslee Friday said business owners may adopt an honor system and may assume that any customer not wearing a mask has been fully vaccinated. The Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery emergency proclamation also adds new worker protections that safeguard employees who wish to get vaccinated, or who are in isolation or quarantine, from adverse action by their employer.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Hospital officials honor COVID patients

Penn Highlands Huntingdon hospital officials gathered on the lawn of the hospital Tuesday afternoon as part of a system-wide event to honor those whose lives have been lost to COVID-19 with a tree-planting ceremony. Those at the Huntingdon campus chose to plant a white rose bush, as the white rose...