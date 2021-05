On May 26 Water Education Colorado will be hosting a webinar from 1 pm to 2 pm concerning the future of Front Range water. As the Colorado Front Range continues to see significant population growth, municipal water utilities are tasked with the challenge of managing and developing reliable water supplies to meet that anticipated growth. That job is becoming increasingly difficult with more limited water supplies, the hyper-escalation of water prices, the challenges of regulatory approval for new water projects, and the uncertainty of a changing climate.