Letter: UNH professors deserve fair contract

The past 14 months have been brutal for everyone, including college professors. We’ve been teaching face to face, on Zoom, and asynchronously online, all while helping individual students struggling with the technology and their own stresses. We’ve been successful. 97% of students polled by the University System of New Hampshire are reporting high levels of satisfaction with their professors. But we are tired. A number of us are ill from stress and overwork. A very large number took early retirement. We’ve worked nights, weekends, holidays and the so-called summer break. We’ve done this because we care about students, and because we understand that our colleges are in a difficult position. And we’re demoralized.