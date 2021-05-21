newsbreak-logo
California State

California delays debate on easing virus rules for workers

By The Associated Press
kyma.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workforce regulators will aim for a mid-June easing of workplace mask and social distancing requirements to conform with a broader state order, postponing a vote on whether to revise coronavirus safety rules for employees. Cal/OSHA’s staff said it would aim “to make possible a targeted...

