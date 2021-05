Annually, from approximately May 20 to June 20, the sun makes its trip through the third sign of the zodiac, Gemini, the expressive, playful, information-loving mutable air sign. Throughout Gemini season 2021, no matter what sign you were born under, the Twin's influence will have you feeling like connecting with anyone and everyone, buzzing about the day's news, and flitting from one mentally-stimulating activity to the next. In a major contrast to Taurus' slow, steady, stubborn nature, Gemini is zippy, lively, changeable, and up for doing whatever in the moment, especially if it involves human connection, which is basically their lifeblood. They teach us to be spontaneous, unattached, flexible, interested in seeing where any and every moment might take them.