COVID-19 vaccine certificate can be downloaded by any person who has had both the vaccine shots administered. It serves as a proof that the person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. India’ vaccination drive is in its third phase wherein all citizens above the age of 18+ are eligible to get the vaccine. While the country grapples with severe shortage of vaccines, all those who have managed to get both the doses of the vaccine can download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate online. The certificate can be downloaded from the Aarogya Setu app or through the CoWIN website. The two platforms are managed by the Government of India.