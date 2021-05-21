newsbreak-logo
Kenny Jackett appointed new Leyton Orient manager

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 23 hours ago
New Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett left Portsmouth in March (PA Archive)

Kenny Jackett has been announced as the new manager of Leyton Orient on a one-year rolling contract.

Jobi McAnuff had been the O’s player-manager for the final 16 games of the Sky Bet League Two season, taking over from Ross Embleton, but confirmed his retirement following the end of the campaign.

The O’s said Jackett was the “outstanding candidate” as the 59-year-old makes a swift return to football after leaving Portsmouth in March.

“I see Leyton Orient as a club full of potential. That’s the attraction,” Jackett said on the club’s official website.

“My own personal ambition is to take us to the next level. We really want to hit the ground running, unite the club and be successful in the coming season.

“Squad planning is vital. The summer is such an important time.”

Jackett started his managerial career at former club Watford in 1996, before guiding Swansea up from League Two in 2004/05 and then taking Millwall into the Championship via victory in the 2009/10 play-offs at Wembley.

The 59-year-old also later steered Wolves to the 2013/14 League One title with a record 103 points, and while at Portsmouth he won the Football League Trophy, but was sacked a day after losing the 2021 final to Salford.

Orient director of football Martin Ling said: “From my first meeting with Kenny, he showed me an unbelievable knowledge of the club, its current squad and of League Two in general.

“But the most important thing of all from that first meeting was his eagerness for the job and the project going forward.

“This continued throughout the next two stages of the interview process and he became the number one candidate.

“Kenny brings with him massive experience, know-how and contacts throughout football and it’s good to know we have the perfect captain to steer our ship.”

