Pere Aragonès, invested in the presidency of the Generalitat with the votes of the ERC, the Junts and the CUP

By bcfadmin
bcfocus.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of the ERC, Pere Aragonès, was invested this Friday as president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, thus becoming the first president of his formation for democracy, and he did so with the votes of the Junts and the CUP . This ends the interim government since last September,...

