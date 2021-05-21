newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

With Yankees’ Luis Severino on horizon, Jordan Montgomery-Jameson Taillon pitch-off on tap | Analysis

By Randy Miller
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It was three months ago this week when the Yankees began spring training workouts with more questions than answers in their starting rotation. Gerrit Cole was penciled in as the No. 1, Jordan Montgomery was slotted in somewhere in the bottom and the other spots were taking off on a wing and prayer.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
118K+
Followers
54K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Andy Pettitte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yanks#Yankee Stadium#American League#The Texas Rangers#The Chicago White Sox#Al Giants#Taillon Pitch Off#Severino Returns#Wood Yankees Fans#Lefties Andy Pettitte#Righties Roger Clemens#Bottom Line#Tommy John Surgery#Rehab Games#Tampa#Flashes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
Related
MLBItem

Red-hot Stanton powers Yankees past Astros 6-3

NEW YORK - If it seemed New York Yankees fans eased up on the Houston Astros just a bit Wednesday night, Giancarlo Stanton most certainly did not. Stanton homered again and knocked in four runs, Aaron Hicks hit a tie-breaking single in the eighth inning and the Yankees beat Houston 6-3 for their fifth straight victory.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Will face live hitters soon

Severino (elbow) isn't far off from facing live hitters, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports. Severino has been progressing through a throwing program in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and he was able to resume firing sliders in early April. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Severino is "getting close" to facing live hitters, which would represent another significant step on his path back to the big leagues. The right-hander is currently on the 60-day injured list and isn't expected back until July.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 3, Orioles 4: Offense returns to sputtering in extra-innings loss

Throughout April, the 2021 Yankees have really known how to twist the knife in their fans’ hopes. They got knocked down and look completely lost? They bounce back with a couple promising wins. They look like they’re about to go on a run? They throw in another agonizing defeat to bring frustrations back to the previous level, all while continuing to sail under .500.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: latest injury updates on 8 Yankee players

Compared to the last two seasons, the New York Yankees have been blessed with far fewer significant injuries. One of the injuries is a carryover from last year. Luis Severino underwent Tommy John surgery, not allowing him to pitch at all last season. Now Severino is just two months away from his expected return. He is a list of the Yankees’ present injuries and the players’ progress.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees injury updates: Rougned Odor gets good news; Luis Severino’s progress

NEW YORK — Before Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s morning press conference, he stopped to talk with injured second baseman Rougned Odor. “He’s doing better (Thursday morning),” Boone told reporters before a series finale with the Astros at Yankee Stadium. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 3 major takeaways from Yankees finale loss to the Orioles

The New York Yankees met the Baltimore Orioles yesterday in the series finale of the four-game set. The Orioles came out with the win, with the two teams splitting the series in Baltimore. The Orioles won the first game, the Yankees took the middle two, and the Orioles took the last game in a 10 inning win. Jordan Montgomery got the start for the Yankees with Gary Sanchez catching, and Jorge Lopez started for the O’s. Neither pitcher was involved in the outcome of the game. The Yankees could have won the game if it wasn’t for some bad luck in the ninth when Gleyber Torres hit a ground-rule double that bounced into the stands, tieing the game but not allowing DJ LeMahieu to score.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Stash Week 5: Top 10 Pitching Prospects to Stash in 2021

Every Saturday during the 2021 season, I will be posting a list of 10 pitching prospects to stash in redraft leagues. This is important, as I am solely evaluating prospects for their ability to impact fantasy teams in 2021—and not beyond. The big news of last week was the call-up...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Jordan Montgomery vs. Luis Garcia

If the Bronx is still abuzz after last night’s series opener, Yankees fans will get their chance to keep the stadium humming as New York welcomes the Houston Astros for the second game of this three-game series tonight. After taking the first contest yesterday by a score of 7-3, the Yankees send their crafty lefty to the hill.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Yankees Notebook: Darren O’Day goes on the IL with ‘cranky’ shoulder

Darren O’Day was placed on the injured list with a right rotator cuff strain on Saturday. The Yankees’ side-armer has been dealing with a “cranky” shoulder all season. He will be shut down for a few weeks, Aaron Boone said. “He’s kind of been cranky in the shoulder really all month,” the Yankees manager said before Saturday’s game against the Tigers at Yankee Stadium. “Started out a little bit ...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Four prospects to watch as Minor League Baseball begins

After taking the 2020 season off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minor League Baseball is finally set to resume play. In the 18+ months since the last MiLB action, the entire farm system structure has changed, including a few affiliates being swapped for the New York Yankees. Scranton remains the Triple-A affiliate for the team, however, the Double-A affiliate is now the Somerset Patriots. Tampa has dropped down to Low-A, while the Hudson Valley Renegades have filled their spot as the High-A affiliate.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Zack Britton: Sim game on tap

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Britton (elbow) is scheduled to throw in a simulated game next week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Britton resumed mound work last week, and he's slated to take another step in his recovery next week. The left-hander will likely begin a rehab assignment following his simulated game, but he isn't eligible to return to the major-league bullpen until the end of May.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals: Jameson Taillon vs. Patrick Corbin

Following a raucous split with the Astros*, the Yankees welcome the team that took Houston out in the 2019 World Series to the Bronx for some interleague action. While this Nationals team looks a tad different from the one that made it to the mountaintop two seasons ago, the franchise’s foundational pieces remain intact, and should be a pleasure to watch compete over this four-game series.
MLBCovers.com

Astros vs Yankees Picks: Another Kick at the Can

The New York Yankees faithful made sure to let the Houston Astros know what they and Oscar the Grouch have in common in their first trip to the Bronx since getting caught as filthy cheaters. To reward their fans the Bronx Bombers slugged their way to a 7-3 victory in...
MLBNew York Post

Luke Voit’s path back to Yankees goes through Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Luke Voit was in the lineup for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for their season opener Tuesday and could be back with the Yankees next week. Luke Voit was in the lineup for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for their season opener Tuesday and could be back with the Yankees next week after being sidelined by surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his left knee during spring training.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees-Nationals lineups Friday: Miguel Andujar at 1B, Gary Sanchez starts, Jameson Taillon on mound

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals on Friday, May 7, 2021. 5/7/21. Boone is in his fourth season at the helm for the Yankees (2018-21)...guided the Yankees to a 33-27 record and second place nish in the AL East in 2020...was named the 33rd manager in Yankees history on 12/4/17, signing a three-year contract through the 2020 season with a team option for 2021...is the 18th person to both play for, and manage, the Yankees...is one of nine active managers to have played for the franchise he currently manages, joining Kevin Cash (Tampa Bay), Alex Cora (Boston), Craig Counsell (Milwaukee), Terry Francona (Cleveland), A.J. Hinch (Detroit), Dave Martinez (Washington/Montreal), Dave Roberts (Los Angeles-NL) and David Ross (Chicago-NL). Has 12 career managerial ejections (one in 2021 on 4/26 at Baltimore, two in 2020, ve in 2019 and four in 2018).