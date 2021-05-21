newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NCAA Basketball: 2022 4-star G Arterio Morris down to 5 schools

By Ian Mumm
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArterio Morris has affirmed by yesterday’s announcement that his initial commitment to the Tigers and head coach Penny Hardaway is not being considered a second time around. The top-40 NCAA Basketball is now looking at a final group of Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Oregon, and Texas. Morris averaged 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game this season for Kimball HS (TX) and has shown noticeable offensive development in his overall arsenal.

bustingbrackets.com
FanSided

FanSided

92K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Hardaway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Basketball#Florida Georgia Game#Oregon State#G Arterio Morris#Tigers#Prospect Arterio Morris#George Morris#4 Star Cruz Davis#Schools#Tipton Edits#Prep Power Ischool#Lewisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportswellingtonadvertiser.com

Local basketball star receives NCAA Division I scholarship

FERGUS – Brock Newton of Fergus recently signed an NCAA Division I Basketball Scholarship with Bucknell University. Newton, a graduate of Centre Wellington District High School (CWDHS), has received a full athletic scholarship with the Pennsylvania school, which plays in the NCAA’s Patriot League. Newton said he had been in...
College SportsPosted by
Yardbarker

NCAA men's basketball could assess technical fouls for 'flopping'

Acts of embellishment. Diving. Flopping. Whatever fans call it, leagues have taken steps to eliminate such antics from games and matches. The NHL, NBA, and Major League Soccer all threaten repeat offenders with warnings and even fines for blatant dives. While the NCAA can't take money away from amateur athletes for these crimes, that organization can punish players during games.
Pecos, TXNewswest9.com

Former Pecos High School basketball star awards first annual scholarship

PECOS, Texas — Professional basketball player Andre Roman came back to his hometown to give out a scholarship to a deserving senior. Roman graduated from Pecos High School and had the idea to support a graduating senior with finances for college. That graduating senior was Isaiah Rodriguez, he'll be attending...
Auburn, ALflywareagle.com

Auburn Basketball: 4-star PG Nolan Hickman has Tigers in final three

Could the loss of Tony Barbee from Kentucky to Central Michigan actually have helped Auburn basketball’s recruitment of former Wildcat commit Nolan Hickman?. Funny how fate would have it now with non-fan-favorite Barbee helping the team whose fanbase has sharply turned on him. Auburn now has a chance to land another point guard replacement for facilitator Sharife Cooper, an expected NBA first-round draft pick.
Murrieta, CAtheopenmat.com

Another NCAA Star is Looking for a New Home

Earlier this week, we learned that Wisconsin’s Evan Wick is the latest NCAA star to enter the transfer portal. At this time, it is unknown where the former Badger 165-pounder will compete in 2022. Whoever lands the services of Wick will be getting an instant shot in the arm. The...
College SportsPosted by
The Oregonian

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse transfer and All-ACC selection, commits to Oregon Ducks men’s basketball

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball roster got another major injection of talent this offseason. Having already secured a pair of coveted transfer guards – junior college first-team all-American Rivaldo Soares and Oklahoma’s second-leading scorer, De’Vion Harmon – Oregon desperately needed a versatile, playmaking forward to round out what had become a guard/center-heavy roster.
Georgia StatePosted by
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Analyzing 4 finalists for Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler

Georgia transfer guard Sahvir Wheeler was not only one of the top point guards in the SEC the last two seasons, but in all of NCAA Basketball as well. Wheeler, a Houston, TX native, originally committed to Georgia as a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2019, the same class as former #1 overall pick Anthony Edwards. Wheeler showed flashes of how good he could be during his freshman season as he started in a little over half of the Bulldogs games averaging 9.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 4.5 APG.
Illinois StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois bettors rank near the top nationally on NCAA basketball tournament wagers

(The Center Square) – The NCAA basketball tournament proved to be a cash cow for Illinois gambling operations. According to figures released by the PlayUSA Network, the country wagered $1.5 billion on the event, with Illinois bettors accounting for nearly $177 million of the total. This despite the fact that Illinoisans were not able to place wagers on the state’s college teams participating in the tournament.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Analyzing the proposed rule changes for 2021-22 season

The NCAA Basketball rules committee made five recommendations, out of 13 proposed changes, for the 2021-2022 season during the committee’s three-day meeting in Indianapolis. The rule changes that passed the eye test of the NCAA Basketball rules committee were Technical fouls for flopping, changing the maximum fouls for a player to six, and a tweak to how timeouts are treated. Permitting the shot clock to include tenths-seconds and allowing coaches to use technology, live statistics, and video on the bench during conference play were the other changes recommendations by the committee.
Florida StateDaytona Beach News-Journal

State of Florida Recruiting H.Q. Daily Briefing: Gators offer Venice DE

Venice rising junior DE Damon Wilson was offered by Florida on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Wilson has seen his recruitment take off during the past three months, earning offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Miami, West Virginia and others. Wilson had 79 tackles, six sacks, four tackles for loss...