NCAA Basketball: 2022 4-star G Arterio Morris down to 5 schools
Arterio Morris has affirmed by yesterday’s announcement that his initial commitment to the Tigers and head coach Penny Hardaway is not being considered a second time around. The top-40 NCAA Basketball is now looking at a final group of Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Oregon, and Texas. Morris averaged 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game this season for Kimball HS (TX) and has shown noticeable offensive development in his overall arsenal.bustingbrackets.com