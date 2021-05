Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in a steel cage match for the NXT North American Championship: NXT did a terrific job of setting the table for the Reed win. While it may have tipped off the win for some, it had to serve as a nice hook to keep viewers watching to see if they would follow through on the title change. The match quality was strong and this all made for a nice moment. The story that Reed won the title on the anniversary of his first match 14 years earlier made this feel even more special.