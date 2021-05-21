newsbreak-logo
Russian Aggression in the Baltics Will Not Look Like Crimea

By Sarah White
realcleardefense.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2014, Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in the largest land seizure in Europe since World War II. Since then, experts have made various predictions of what Moscow’s next target for expansion might be. And there is no shortage of potential next targets in the region. Since Crimea...

PoliticsUS News and World Report

Ukraine Extends Sanctions in Connection With Russian Aggression

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended sanctions against companies and politicians blamed by Kyiv for involvement in Russian aggression against Ukraine, his office said on Friday. The list of hundreds of entities includes Russian television channels, news agencies, newspapers, consulting companies, online payment system WebMoney, and leaders of...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Putin claims Russia would ‘knock out the teeth’ of any foreign aggressor

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow would “knock the teeth out” of any country that tried to take pieces of his country’s vast territory. Putin made the remarks on May 20 during a...
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

DPR and LPR Increasingly at Odds, Complicating Moscow’s Approach to Ukraine

Most commentators in Russia, Ukraine and the West tend to treat the Moscow-backed breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic (DPR, LPR), which together control about 3.3 million people in eastern Ukraine, as a single whole. But in reality, Russian analyst Yury Kovalchuk argues, conflicts between the two entities have continued to grow worse. That discord is now supposedly so acute that it is complicating both the Russian Federation’s short-term goal of winning support in Ukraine for Moscow’s position on the DPR and LPR as well as the Kremlin’s long-term goal of reintegrating these regions into Ukraine in order to ensure Moscow has significant leverage over Kyiv. Indeed, the spectacle of the conflicts between the two is alienating even ethnic Russians in Ukraine and providing more justification for Ukrainians who insist that the two regions must be reintegrated into Ukraine as regular oblasts like all others in that country.
PoliticsBoston Globe

Top American, Russian diplomats spar firmly but politely

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Top diplomats from the United States and Russia sparred politely in Iceland on Wednesday in their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, spoke frankly but...
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Ukraine's leader fears US making deal with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leader voiced fear Thursday that the U.S. could strike a deal with Russia behind his country's back, and rebuked France and Germany for a perceived softening of their stance in talks with Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically warned Washington that its failure to block the...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Kremlin Coy on Putin-Biden Summit After 'Positive' Diplomatic Talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had yet to decide on whether a summit with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden would go ahead, but hailed talks between the two countries' top diplomats as a positive signal. Ties between Moscow and Washington are at a post-Cold...
Politicswcn247.com

Ukraine's leader says France, Germany too soft on Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leader says that France and Germany have recently softened their stance in talks with Moscow on settling a conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also declared Thursday that his office has reached out to the Kremlin to prepare a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The two ex-Soviet neighbors have been locked in a tense tug-of-war ever since Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 following the ouster of the country’s former Moscow-friendly president and threw its weight behind separatist rebels in Ukraine’s east. A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped end large-scale battles, but skirmishes have continued and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

US-Russia showdown looms as top diplomats meet in Iceland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — (AP) — Top diplomats from the United States and Russia are set to square off in Iceland for their first face-to-face encounter that comes as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey...
POTUSTelegraph

Nord Stream 2: US lifts sanctions on Russian pipeline

The Biden administration has waived sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, a move that has angered critics in Washington. A State Department report sent to Congress concluded that Nord Stream 2 AG and its chief executive, Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable activity.
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Russian FM Says Meeting With Blinken Was ‘Constructive’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial in Iceland on Wednesday, marking the first in-person meeting between high-level US and Russian officials of the Biden administration. Lavrov described the meeting as “constructive” while also acknowledging the sorry...
Summit, AZtucsonpost.com

Top US, Russian Diplomats Meet Face-to-Face at Arctic Summit

Climate change and cooperation among Arctic states are among the topics of discussion Thursday in Reykjavik, Iceland, as the Arctic Council holds a ministerial meeting. "We value our strong international cooperation through the Council to address the climate crisis and keep the Arctic region peaceful," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ahead of Thursday's talks.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Russian lawmakers vote to leave Open Skies Treaty after US departure

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has voted to withdraw the country from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities following the departure from the accord by the United States late last year.
PoliticsNew York Post

Putin vows to ‘knock out the teeth’ of adversaries that challenge territory

Russia will “knock out the teeth” of any foreign adversary that challenges its sovereignty over any territory it claims, President Vladimir Putin warned amid escalating tensions with America. Putin, who made the comment Thursday while delivering televised remarks at a virtual meeting with senior officials, declined to call out any...