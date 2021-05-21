Russian Aggression in the Baltics Will Not Look Like Crimea

Most commentators in Russia, Ukraine and the West tend to treat the Moscow-backed breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic (DPR, LPR), which together control about 3.3 million people in eastern Ukraine, as a single whole. But in reality, Russian analyst Yury Kovalchuk argues, conflicts between the two entities have continued to grow worse. That discord is now supposedly so acute that it is complicating both the Russian Federation’s short-term goal of winning support in Ukraine for Moscow’s position on the DPR and LPR as well as the Kremlin’s long-term goal of reintegrating these regions into Ukraine in order to ensure Moscow has significant leverage over Kyiv. Indeed, the spectacle of the conflicts between the two is alienating even ethnic Russians in Ukraine and providing more justification for Ukrainians who insist that the two regions must be reintegrated into Ukraine as regular oblasts like all others in that country.