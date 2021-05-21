newsbreak-logo
Boston, MA

COVID numbers continue to trend down as only two communities remain in high-risk zone

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yl7vM_0a6muATg00

BOSTON — As the state prepares to lift its mask mandate and many COVID restrictions next weekend, the fight against the virus continues. The state is making considerable progress with more than four million people getting their first shot and 3.3 million fully vaccinated.

At the Reggie Lewis mass vaccination site in Roxbury, walk-ins are allowed. CIC Health, the Cambridge-based company running the site, also teamed up with a DJ and ice cream truck to get more people in the door. The state is trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible—and the work is paying off.

The Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows that only two communities are listed in the high-risk, red zone: Lawrence and New Bedford.

Five months ago, 229 communities were designated as high-risk or more than two-thirds of the state. The governor is crediting vaccinations and says the state is on track to reach its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents during the first week of June.

The latest push is on the state’s 20 hardest-hit communities. In a radio interview with GBH, Governor Charlie Baker said the state will be working with community leaders doing more pop-up sites at places like grocery stores and community centers to boost access.

“So the tailored text messaging which we use back in the summer and some of these places in multiple languages to let people know where the pop-up sites are going to be,” said Baker. “You know, no ID required, no cost of getting vaccines, no appointment necessary, just come on up and get it done and get it done for your family and your friends.”

The Reggie Lewis Center stayed open until 11 p.m. Thursday, giving people a chance to walk in and get their shot. The center is also partnering up with Lyft to offer free rides to people who otherwise don’t have a way of getting to a vaccination site.

The state is set to lift its mask mandate and most COVID restrictions on May 29.

“And I think generally we have a pretty good chance of moving forward here in a positive way, as long as people continue to get vaccinated if they’re not and continue to follow the rules, especially indoors,” said Baker.

