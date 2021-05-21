Fernando Santos on Diogo Jota's recovery ahead of Euro 2020
Take a look at Fernando Santos talking about Diogo Jota's recovery ahead of Euro 2020. The Portugal's manager is confident that the Liverpool striker will be fit for the competition.
