newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

TV star ‘created persona’ during time he failed to respond to libel case papers

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMntS_0a6mtocp00
Christian Jessen (PA Wire)

TV presenter Dr Christian Jessen has told a court that he created a “persona” in a series of podcasts he produced during lockdown at a time when he had not responded to legal papers in a libel case brought by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster

Mrs Foster is suing celebrity medic Dr Jessen for defamation over a tweet he posted making an unfounded claim that she was having an extra-marital affair.

On December 23 2019, he published the allegation to his 300,000-plus followers. The tweet remained online until Dr Jessen deleted it on January 7 2020.

A key issue in the case is the TV doctor’s repeated failure to engage in the legal process and respond to papers served on him by Mrs Foster’s representatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWWT7_0a6mtocp00
Christian Jessen and a lawyer (PA Wire)

In the High Court in Belfast on Friday, judge Mr Justice McAlinden questioned Dr Jessen on a series of podcasts he had created at the time when he had failed to respond to the legal papers.

Mr Justice McAlinden asked him how the content of the podcasts was consistent with his argument that at the time he was suffering from mental health issues and living in his parents’ home, and was not engaging with the news.

Dr Jessen said: “One of the pernicious aspects of depression is how one can hide it.”

Referring to the podcasts, Dr Jessen said: “I have been creating a persona to sell a message.”

The doctor, best known for appearing in the Channel 4 show Embarrassing Bodies, first engaged with the legal proceedings after Mrs Foster had already given evidence to the court.

He claimed he had been previously unaware the case at Belfast High Court was happening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWnPk_0a6mtocp00
Arlene Foster (PA Wire)

During his first appearance in the witness box last month, the doctor was pressed repeatedly on his claims that he had not received certain legal papers.

Offering an explanation, the doctor said he was suffering from mental health problems at the outset of 2020 and had stopped working and left his flat in London and moved home to his parents’.

Giving evidence last month, Mrs Foster said she felt “humiliated” after the celebrity doctor tweeted the unsubstantiated rumour of an extra-marital affair.

Mrs Foster told the court the incident came at a particularly stressful time when she was involved in talks to resurrect the powersharing government in Northern Ireland.

She said she felt the rumour of the affair with a close protection officer, which she described as having emerged online from anonymous accounts before the tweet by Dr Jessen, was designed to destabilise her at a critical time.

“I think the attack on me personally and my marriage was meant to destabilise me at a very critical time,” she told the court.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jessen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libel#Celebrity Doctor#Defamation#Uk#Legal Papers#Court Papers#Legal Issues#Legal Process#Online Tv#The High Court#Channel 4#Belfast High Court#Anonymous Accounts#Star#Podcasts#Medic Dr Jessen#Mental Health Issues#Depression#Mental Health Problems#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
GamesRadar+

Golden Globes organizers respond after being dropped from TV coverage

The organizers of the Golden Globes have responded to backlash that resulted in the TV coverage for next year's awards show being dropped from broadcast on NBC. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a California-based group of journalists for foreign media outlets who are behind the movie and TV awards, came under fire earlier this year after it was revealed that none of its 87 members were Black. Companies like Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia said they would boycott continue to boycott HFPA events until changes were made.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Christian Porter slams ABC's defence in his defamation case against the broadcaster as 'evasive or ambiguous' after he was accused of historic rape allegations

Former attorney-general Christian Porter is seeking to strike out parts of the ABC's defence in defamation proceedings concerning historical rape allegations. The public broadcaster's defence contains material that is 'evasive or ambiguous' and/or scandalous, according to an application filed on behalf of Mr Porter. The ABC filed its defence on...
Celebritiessmoothradio.com

Countdown star Rachel Riley loses latest round of libel battle

Countdown star Rachel Riley has lost the latest round of a libel battle with a political blogger and Jeremy Corbyn supporter. The 35-year-old television presenter was accused of engaging in a "campaign of online abuse and harassment" on Twitter. She sued Mike Sivier after he published an article on his...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Caitlyn Jenner touches on trans issues, immigration in first interview since announcing run for governor

Caitlyn Jenner, the transgender former Olympian and Kardashian family reality TV star running for governor of California, told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday that trans kids need good “role models” but shouldn’t be allowed to play in sports leagues matching their true gender."For me as a trans woman, I think role models are extremely important for young people," Ms Jenner said on Fox News in her first televised interview since announcing she would take on Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election. "Trans issues, people struggle with big time. Our suicide rate is nine times higher than the...
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mail

BBC former director-general Tony Hall calls in the lawyers over how he is portrayed in a forthcoming Panorama on the Martin Bashir controversy

The BBC’s former director-general Tony Hall has set his lawyers on the corporation – over how he is portrayed in a forthcoming Panorama on the Martin Bashir controversy. Until last August, Lord Hall ran the broadcaster – now he is understood to have instructed lawyers to fire a salvo at the flagship current affairs programme.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Rachel Riley's legal bill could be more than £1MILLION in fees after losing latest round of libel battle against pro-Corbyn blogger who called the Countdown star a 'serial abuser', expert says

Countdown star Rachel Riley's libel battle against a pro-Jeremy Corbyn blogger who called her a 'serial abuser' and blamed her for the death threats sent to a 16-year-old girl on Twitter could cost her more than £1million, a leading lawyer has said. Ms Riley, 35, sued Mike Sivier, who published...