Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Sand Stormer" Rides on 22-Inch Forgiato Wheels

Initially starting out as an optional package for the Pontiac LeMans, the GTO created a whole new genre of cars that continue to draw excitement today. In 1963, the GM ban on manufacturer sponsored racing turned Pontiacs focus from the track to the street. Standing in Pontiac’s way of implementing what it had accomplished on the track to its street cars was a displacement cap for its most popular platform. However, the rule did not prevent the automaker from offering a larger engine as an option and thus the GTO was born and along with it came a new era in American automotive history that enthusiasts would idolize for decades to come.