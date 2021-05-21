newsbreak-logo
Thomas Tuchel throws Chelsea’s hat into the ring in Harry Kane fight

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel has signalled Chelsea’s interest in Harry Kane, admitting any manager in the world would jump at the chance to work with the Tottenham striker. Kane has been open about his desire to leave Tottenham and his representatives have been contacted by Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United. The race is likely to be intense and Tuchel, who wants his side to become more ruthless, did not hesitate to make it clear that he is an admirer of the England captain.

