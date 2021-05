This petite stunner is coming up for auction next week, having had a full restoration and a rotary engine upgrade. Mazda is on a roll with its styling at the moment, with the current Mazda3 arguably being one of the best looking hatchbacks on sale. It clearly has good genes, as this Mazda 1200 coupe - an indirect ancestor to the 3 - is a roughly four-metre-long slice of Japanese beauty. There were saloon and pickup versions, but this coupe is surely the most desirable body shape.